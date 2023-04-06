The section playoff hopes of the Beaumont High boys’ volleyball team got a boost last week.
The Cougars defeated visiting Citrus Valley 3-0 (the scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-19) on Thursday, March 30, to keep Beaumont alone in fourth place in the Citrus Belt League race.
Every victory is crucial because a point is given for each league and CBL playoff win. There is a post-season league playoff this season. A good showing by the Cougars in the CBL tourney combined with more victories before the end of the regular season could pay off with a section playoff berth.
“We’re getting better every game and with that play-in tournament we have a chance,” Beaumont first-year coach Ralph Conley said. “We’re still a young and inexperienced team.”
Beaumont (12-13 overall, 3-3 CBL) only has a handful of returning players but boasts more talent than Citrus Valley, which has not won a set in CBL play yet.
“I’m proud of how close we were able to keep it in the first and second set,” Blackhawk coach Amber Tygart said. “We worked on our blocking in practice and that was better, but our defense behind them struggled.”
Citrus Valley (0-14, 0-7) had no answer for Beaumont three-sport standout Damon Potter who led the Cougars with 14 kills and had four blocks.
“We’re trying to get better and we’re improving,” Potter said. “It was a good game. It was fun to watch everyone do their thing.”
Said Conley of Potter, “He was crushing the ball. He was just jumping over them. He’s using his jumping ability to read the block and go away from it. He’s phenomenal.”
Conley also complimented the setting of his son Riley Conley.
Riley had 24 assists, four blocks, two digs and two aces.
Citrus Valley led the first set 23-21 until four consecutive Beaumont points ended it. There were two Blackhawk errors, an ace by Enoch Oladimeji and a Conley kill.
Beaumont leaped to a 7-0 lead in the second set, but Citrus Valley rebounded to within 8-6. Clinging to a 24-20 lead late, Beaumont prevailed on a Renz Regaton kill.
Citrus Valley led 2-0 in the third set following a kill by Ayush Chad. But three successive kills by Potter gave Beaumont a lead it didn’t surrender. The Cougars led 23-18 when Potter sandwiched a pair of kills around a Cougar error to end it.
“Offensively, they have some big swingers and a consistent setter,” Tygart said of Beaumont. The Citrus Valley coach complimented the play of her middle hitter Chad and defensive specialist Tim Obillo.
