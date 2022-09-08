The Beaumont High football team overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Summit of Fontana 34-23. The game was played Friday, Sept. 2, in Fontana.

Christopher Cooper completed 21 of 38 passes for two touchdowns for Beaumont.

Sophomore DJ Littles had a big night, latching onto eight passes for 130 yards. Another sophomore, Cleve Johnson, caught seven passes for 33 yards.

Senior Armando Cuellar paced the running game for Beaumont (3-0), rushing for 61 yards on eight carries and scoring three touchdowns.

The loss dropped Summit to 1-2.

Down 23-13, Beaumont got a big interception from Tayven Anderson who returned the ball to the 1-yard line. Cuellar ran the ball in from there for 23-20.

Beaumont scored once more before the end of the first half on a 5-yard pass from Cooper to Christian Davis.

There was no scoring in the third quarter before Beaumont put the game away with an 11-yard Cuellar touchdown run.

“We knew going in that it would be a physical game,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “They’re well-coached and we knew we had to just give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter.”

Gabe Escandel helped pace the Cougar defense with a fourth-quarter interception.

Beaumont hosts Banning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Battle for the Wheel, Riverside County’s oldest rivalry.

