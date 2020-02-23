BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Last Saturday, the Beaumont Mountain Bike Team hosted a mock race/endurance group ride at Bogart Park.
The endurance ride was designed to create an atmosphere where the young racers get acclimated to an actual racecourse for mountain bike races.
The Beaumont High School Mountain Bike team has held this event for three years.
High Schools from Beaumont, Hemet, Coachella Valley, Murrieta Mesa, Yucaipa and other schools were represented at the event.
The middle school riders were from San Gorgonio, Mountain View and Highland Academy.
“There’s a lot of anxiety associated with racing, so we wanted to create an atmosphere where it’s like an authentic race,” said Dave Azzolin, head coach for the Beaumont Mountain Bike Team.
“This event prepares the riders for the upcoming racing season.”
The course included a feed zone and water stations for the riders.
The national charter for the group is the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).
The other goal for the event was to introduce Bogart Park to local residents and riders from other cities.
“We want to bring exposure to this amazing park that we have,” Azzolin said. “There are so many people that don’t know that the park is here.”
Azzolin said the first year tthey held the event they had 90 riders. This year we have over 130.
Alexa Azzolin has been riding with the group for five years, since she was a sophomore in high school.
“I raced for three years, and this is my second-year coaching,” Azzolin said. “It got me into college.”
Azzolin received almost a full ride to attend the University of Redlands because of her academics and extracurricular activities with the Beaumont Mountain Bike team.
As a member of the Team Trail Course program, Azzolin and other students with NICA worked diligently to maintain the trails at Bogart Park.
Azzolin is proud of her involvement with NICA GRIT, Girls Riding Together.
The group received the Merit-Award-Development, under the California Trails and Greenways Conference Award Program, for their hard work maintaining and improving the trails at Bogart Park.
The high school students will prepare for six races and the middle school students race in five.
Azzolin believes that racing provides many opportunities for the local students.
“It’s a neat program because it lets kids see different places,” Azzolin said. “There are some kids that never get out of the Beaumont area.”
The racecourse was designed by Matthew Kearney.
Kearney has taken his family to the park and helped maintain the trails for years.
Kearney partnered with Azzolin to create the endurance ride at Bogart Park.
“The riders are going to ride for four hours straight, so they’ll probably do four or five laps around the course,” Kearney said.
“The terrain has really sharp uphills and downhills. It’s great to see some of the high school students progress beyond the high school events and partake in a professional career in cycling,” Kearney said.
Their first race this year will be in Lake Perris.
