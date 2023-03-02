The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team, despite being eliminated from the section playoffs, was chosen for the CIF-State Southern California regionals. The regionals are part of the state tourney.
The Cougars made it in Division 4 as the No. 12 seed. They were scheduled to play at No. 5-seeded Porterville on Tuesday, Feb. 27 (too late for publication).
Porterville is the alma mater of former NBA star and Los Angeles Lakers’ coach Bill Sharman, known for his accurate free throw shooting during his playing days.
Beaumont is champion of the Citrus Belt League.
Redlands defeats CMS
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 79-75.
Chyanne Pagkalinawan and Colbi Zorich each scored 20 points and Zorich had 12 rebounds. Alyssa Downs tossed in 19 points.
Beaumont ranked 16th in nation
The Beaumont High softball team was ranked No. 16 in the nation by scorebooklive.com, as of Monday, Feb. 27.
The Cougars went 23-5 last season and opened this season with a 4-1 record.
Pitcher Cambria Salmon (a Texas commit) and slugger Leah Mays (Oregon State) were mentioned as standouts.
Eagles cage Hawks
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team defeated Arroyo Valley of San Bernardino 10-3. Daniel Rivera hit a two-run home run.
Blackhawks roll
The Citrus Valley High baseball team defeated North Torrance 8-0. Noah Smith pitched four innings and struck out five while walking one. Will Van Dyke had two hits.
Eagles sweep REV
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ volleyball team defeated Redlands East Valley 25-23, 25-19 and 25-14. The victory improved the Eagles to 2-2.
Terriers fall to Lions
The Redlands High baseball team fell to Arlington of Riverside 4-3. Ethan Olivares and Jonathan Bermudez had two hits each and Gavin Duenez pitched 5 1/3 innings and yielded three earned runs.
Beaumont blanks Blackhawks
The Beaumont High softball team defeated La Quinta 9-0. Jayde Pagdilao, Reese Medina, Rosemary Espinoza, Keali Huss-Cochran and Lili Valdivia each had two hits. Cambria Salmon pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 while walking none.
T-Birds down Los Altos
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Los Altos of Hacienda Heights 5-2. Makenna Pettey, Victoria Yeager-Cabrera and Hailey Altenhof each had two hits. Kaylanie Rodriguez gave up two runs on six hits.
Eagles edged
The Arrowhead Christian softball team fell to Rancho Mirage 8-7. Gracie Chavez, Bethany Wilkes, Leila Mouri and Stephanie Wagner had three hits apiece. Rylee Dirks and Kelsie Michels each had two hits. Michels drove in three runs.
Broncos down Canyon Springs
The Banning High softball team defeated Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley 5-1. Jayleen Rojas had two hits and an RBI. Nichelle Wayman and Aailiyah Stokes each had a hit. Eva Leivas and Isabel Munoz combined on a four-hitter.
REV falls to Oak Hills
The Redlands East Valley High softball team fell to Oak Hills of Hesperia 9-7. Gwen Twente had two hits and three RBI for the Wildcats.
Cougars blank Orange Vista
The Beaumont High baseball team defeated Orange Vista 5-0. Dekoda Saxon had two hits. Nick Gonzales pitched a six-hitter.
Yucaipa loses
The Yucaipa High baseball team fell to Redondo Union 3-2. It was the third consecutive one-run loss for the Thunderbirds.
