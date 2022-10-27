The Cajon High football team clinched at least a share of the Citrus Belt League title by defeating Beaumont 38-7 last week.
In a Desert Valley League game, Banning downed Twentynine Palms 20-6.
Cajon’s stellar defense held Beaumont quarterback Christopher Cooper to 25 yards on 9 of 16 passing. Sean Dyer led Beaumont receivers with two catches for 13 yards.
Christian Davis was the offensive star for Beaumont with 11 carries for 78 yards.
Evan Powell completed 8 of 15 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns for Cajon.
JeyQuan Smith rushed six times for 150 yards and two TDs for the Cowboys. Mike Anderson caught four passes for 78 yards and two scores.
Tayven Anderson led the Beaumont defense with six tackles. Jade Slack had four tackles including a sack, Leeshawn Griffin had four sacks, and Gage Escandel and Dominic Elysee had three tackles each.
Vince Torquato had a sack and a fumble recovery for Beaumont (7-2 overall, 2-2 league).
Cajon improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league.
Down 6-0, Banning took the lead for good with five minutes left in the first half on a 50-yard touchdown run by Kadence Tamez.
Banning added a touchdown run by Alexis Nunez with under a minute left in the half and another TD run by Tamez with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Banning (2-7 overall, 2-4 DVL) is now in a four-way tie for fourth place. Coachella Valley (8-1, 6-0) is in first place. Twentynine Palms fells to 2-7, 2-4.
