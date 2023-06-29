Four football teams met last week at Don Smith Field for 7-on-7 scrimmages. No complaints about the outcome were heard.
Host Beaumont High, San Gorgonio of San Bernardino, West Valley of Moreno Valley and Coachella Valley all benefited from the workout.
Beaumont especially sizzled with senior quarterback Christopher Cooper throwing to fellow senior Sean Dyer.
A few days later, Cooper attended a University of Montana football camp and tweeted, “Had a great workout and showcased my skills.”
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg was enthused about last week’s 7-on-7s.
“It went great,” he said. “We were able to get some of our younger players some work. A lot of our JV guys got [repetitions].”
It’s only June, but Steinberg was encouraged.
“Christopher [Cooper] is a leader, and the kids rally around him. He encourages everyone, even when we’re on defense. Our safeties Matthew Garcia and Tyrus Murguia looked good. They have good ball awareness. And our outside linebackers Arta Williams and Josiah Payne are experienced and are doing well. Sean Dyer is a good route runner and should have a good season.”
Dyer is strong and will be a good possession receiver for Cooper. He’ll probably break a few long ones, too.
“Things are going good,” Dyer said. “The culture is amazing. The receivers and quarterbacks started bonding in the off-season, on and off the field.”
The season is sneaking up on everyone. Beaumont opens play on Aug. 18 against visiting San Jacinto. Its former rival Banning hosts Big Bear on Aug. 17.
