Beaumont put nine on the All-Citrus Belt League football team, led by co-offensive Most Valuable Player Gabriel Nunez.
Nunez caught 137 passes for 1,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The other Offensive MVP was running back Freddy Fletcher of Cajon.
Cajon’s Ethan Powell was the Defensive MVP.
Other players from Beaumont on the team were offensive linemen John Exley and Ethan Ramirez, quarterback Christopher Cooper, utility player Anson Kraut, defensive back Zeke Valdivia, defensive lineman Kevin Palacios, and linebacker Tayven Anderson.
Cooper, a sophomore, completed 269 passes in 382 attempts for 3,610 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.
Kraut caught 75 passes for 1,194 yards and 11 TDs.
Valdivia had 73 tackles including five tackles for loss and four interceptions.
Anderson made 55 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and had six sacks.
Palacios had 56 tackles including 21 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Exley and Ramirez did the blocking that allowed those offensive stars the time to operate and opened holes for running back Armando Cuellar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.