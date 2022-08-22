The Citrus Belt League football race, as it has been for several years, appears to be a toss-up between Cajon and Citrus Valley high schools.
Cajon is always talented but will have to overcome the loss of standout running back Freddy Fletcher to graduation. Citrus Valley also lost a star running back in Jeremiah Claiborne who transferred to Alemany of Mission Hills. Claiborne rushed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
But there’s still plenty of ability at both schools.
Beaumont is formidable with junior all-state quarterback Christopher Cooper returning and would love to leap-frog Cajon and Citrus Valley if the Cowboys and Blackhawks falter.
Yucaipa also lost a talented running back, to graduation, in Emmanuel “JoJo” Barajas but has a capable replacement and strong coaching.
Redlands East Valley and Redlands hope to continue on an upward arc.
“REV and Redlands were super young last season, but they’ll be improved,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “Citrus Valley has [Hunter] Herrera back at quarterback and that means [Brockton] Lium can move back to receiver and they have some good returnees on defense. Cajon is always a force — the league goes through them. And Yucaipa has [quarterback] Kai Smith back.”
Yucaipa coach Justin Price also anticipates a close race.
“Cajon is super tough and Citrus Valley has a lot of returnees and was good last year,” Price said. “Steinberg at Beaumont is one of the best coaches in the state. Redlands has a new coaching staff, but an old [experienced] coaching staff and they’ll be much improved. REV has some talented guys and a coach who has established his ways.”
Here is a rundown on the teams:
Beaumont
Coach: Jeff Steinberg
2021 record: 8-4 (3-2)
Outlook: All-state Christopher Cooper, a junior, returns to operate Beaumont’s spread offense. He threw for 3,610 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. The Cougars lost three top receivers to graduation but are enthused about juniors Matt Garcia and Sean Dyer, and senior Dylan Bledsoe. Armando Cuellar returns at running back, with junior Christian Davis being another option. The offensive line is led by Pedro Navarro (6-3, 270), Jordan Graves (6-3, 300) and Travis Ashford (6-4, 275). The Cougar defense is paced by linemen Dylan Rodriguez and Josh Gutierrez. Gage Escondel and Vince Torquato are players to watch at inside linebacker and Tayven Anderson and Josiah Payne at outside linebacker. The secondary is paced by cornerback Xavier Johnson and Damon Potter, a senior who formerly just played basketball.
“The guys are working their [rears] off and we have good numbers and great depth,” Steinberg said.
Beaumont opens its season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 against visiting Murrieta Mesa.
Extra point: Beaumont won the 1967 CIF-Southern Section Division A (small school) l title, defeating St. Genevieve of Panorama City 7-0 in the title game. Don Smith, for whom the Beaumont stadium is named, was the Cougars’ coach.
Cajon
Coach: Nick Rogers
2021 record: 10-1, 5-0
Outlook: Cajon has won six Citrus Belt League titles and is 75-18 overall since joining the league. Fletcher is graduated now, but the Cowboys have two promising backs from which to choose in Damarian Harris and Brandon Rivers. At quarterback, Rogers can insert either Martinez Miles Jr. or Niko Papatsos. Miles threw for 1,993 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Cajon is set at receiver with track and field star JeyQuan Smith who has football offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Washington and Washington State and had 712 receiving yards last season; Jurupa Hills High transfer Mike Anderson who is a three-star prospect; and Brayden Austin. The offensive line appears tough, led by Mike Connolly (6-3, 310), Jacob Jimenez (5-10, 255) and Hehenga Esau (6-3, 255). Sophomore Aisake Esau is another lineman to keep an eye on. Cajon has two starters back on defense, led by lineman PJ Lee (6-2, 250) who had 33 tackles and nine tackles for loss last season and defensive back Asaad Chapman. Another player to watch is outside linebacker and safety Jered Rennick.
Extra point: Mike Beauregard rushed for a school-record 312 yards as Cajon thrashed visiting Arroyo High of El Monte 44-6 in 1987 to win the CIF-Southeastern Conference football title before 5,000 fans. The title comes on the same night Fontana defeats Fountain Valley 21-0 for the large-school title, prompting the San Bernardino Sun newspaper to write the headline, “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Citrus Valley
Coach: Kurt Bruich
2021 record: 8-4, 4-1
Outlook: The Blackhawks are set at quarterback with returnee Hunter Herrera. Herrera was hurt much of last season and his return allows senior Brock Lium to return to tight end. Dominic Douglas, a junior, steps in at running back. Other receiving options for Herrera are Gene Gallegos and Jordan Harris. Citrus Valley is stout on the offensive line, led by Jezniah Thurston (6-5, 260), Janos Farkas (6-1, 280), Jalen Moi (6-3, 290) and Jerry Gonzalez (6-3, 290). Jelani McLaughlin and Lium return to lead the defense at safety. McLaughlin recently committed to San Diego State. Mason Pacheco is a standout at cornerback. Citrus Valley is paced at linebacker by Joseph Zelaya, Ricky Barrios and Carlos Mota. Andrew Arreola and Nathan Granillo are standouts on the line.
Citrus Valley opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, against visiting Rancho Verde of Moreno Valley.
Extra point: Citrus Valley’s first on-field victory was a 41-21 decision against Shadow Hills of Indio in 2009. It also was credited with a forfeit victory against Patriot of Jurupa Valley in its 2009 season opener.
Redlands
Coach: Bob Stangel Jr.
2021 record: 1-9 (0-5)
Outlook: The Terriers are still a young team but are talented and gaining experience. Dawson Martinez started at quarterback last season as a freshman, and he returns. So does sophomore receiver Julien Scarborough who is also a track star. Another potent target is junior Michael Pounce, a transfer from Citrus Valley. Returning sophomore Alex Villa starts at running back. The offensive line is green and is led by junior Elijah Segura (6-2, 280). The defense is paced by hard-hitting linebacker A’Maen Lockett (6-1, 190). Other standouts are outside linebacker Jayden Woods and cornerback David Muratet.
“We’ll be more competitive than last year,” first-year coach Stangel Jr. said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs.”
Redlands opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at King of Riverside.
Extra point: The Redlands High football team defeated the University of Southern California 14-7 in 1894.
Redlands East Valley
Coach: Gavin Pachot
2021 record: 3-7 (1-4)
Outlook: REV returns Izaiah Holley who started at quarterback as a freshman. It breaks in new running backs in Noah Brooks and Mark Ramirez. Brayden Smith is a returning receiver and Eric Moreno returns at receiver after breaking his wrist in last year’s Redlands game. Another promising receiver for REV is sophomore Andrew Akinpelu. The offensive line returns two starters in Caleb Nevarez (6-2, 245) and Jackson Taylor (6-2, 255). Johnny Silva (6-1, 245) will help shore up the line. REV returns just one starter on defense, safety Angelo Barbera. But middle linebacker Sean Sweeney looks good, as does new-to-football lineman Andres Ventura (6-3, 250), a senior. Lineman Mokeni Vave (5-7, 215) has transferred in from Miller of Fontana and Cameron Bennett (6-5, 235) from the low desert. Both were waiting, as of early August, to get cleared to play. Placekicker Noah Escobel is promising. REV will miss offensive skill players Hakim and Yahqiym Halliburton who transferred back to Aquinas after playing one year at REV.
REV opens the season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, against visiting San Jacinto.
Extra point: Redlands East Valley traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii and lost its season-opening game to Kamehameha High 9-7 on Sept. 8, 2006.
Yucaipa
Coach: Justin Price
2021 record: 7-4 (2-3)
Outlook: Zach Alonso, a load at 190 pounds, had some big carries last season in support of the graduated Barajas who rushed for 2,141 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. This year Alonso is the primary back and he will be heavily counted upon. Kai Smith or Albert Suarez will be at quarterback. Smith started five games last season and Suarez six. They combined for just over 800 yards and eight touchdowns between them, with eight interceptions. Senior wide receiver Rudy Castillo missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and he’s ready to roll. The offense line is a strength, paced by Joshua Lopez (5-10, 270), Hunter Wichert (6-3, 215) and sophomore Josiah Allen (5-10, 260). Junior Tyler Price (6-0, 205), the son of the coach, will play tight end and fullback. The defense is paced by returning all-section lineman Nick Juarez (6-1, 195), jack-of-all-trades Aiden Englert, and defensive backs Castillo and Marvin Hungerford. Juarez made 78 tackles last season and had 11 sacks.
“Team chemistry will be important,” coach Price said. “We’re never the biggest or fastest team.”
Yucaipa opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at Palm Springs.
Extra point: Yucaipa made the 1997 CIF-Southern Section Division VII title game but fell to Bloomington 36-20 before 7,000 fans at Yucaipa.
