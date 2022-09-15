Jacob Van Hofwegen was approved at the Monday, Sept. 13, Beaumont Unified School Board meeting as Beaumont High’s new athletic director.

The Cal State San Bernardino graduate is currently the athletic director at Colton High. He was the athletic director at Coachella Valley High before that.

Van Hofwegen will replace longtime athletic directo Martin DuSold who is leaving for another opportunity.

DuSold shepherded the Cougars into the Citrus Belt League in 2020. They have won four league titles in the CBL and have an enrollment approaching 5,000.

"I'm super excited," he said. "Beaumont is one of the premier places to be an athletic director. I'm excited to become a part of the team."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Bulldogs lose as time expires

Bulldogs lose as time expires

The University of Redlands football team dropped a non-conference game 21-20 to Pomona-Pitzer in frustrating fashion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Pomona-Pitzer scored from three yards on a pass from Skylar Noble to Sander Wimmer as time expired.