The Beaumont High athletic program has been shut down for 4-5 days since there were positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
“This is due to Riverside County Public Health making a determination based on (positive) COVID cases with 3 teams,” Beaumont High athletic director Martin DuSold said Wednesday, May 11 by email. “All of our other teams are unaffected directly, but public health has directed our district to hold all teams out of activity until they review all information. Our district has had daily conversations with public health, and we are taking it day by day.”
Though there have been numerous Beaumont High athletic events postponed during the past 4-5 days, DuSold said “there has not been a final determination yet” on the boys’ section playoff soccer game at home on Thursday, May 13 against Eastside.
Beaumont Unified officials have been in communication with the Riverside University Health System about how to address the COVID situation, said DuSold who also confirmed the school’s Citrus Belt League basketball games for Saturday, May 8 were postponed.
Among other Beaumont events in recent days believed to have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns were a baseball game with Yucaipa, a boys’ basketball game with Cajon, two girls’ basketball games with Cajon and a softball game with Redlands East Valley.
“Their program has been shut down due to COVID,” Cajon High athletic director Rich Imbriani said. “Everyone who was supposed to play them since last week has been put on hold. It saddens me for their kids and coaches.”
Yucaipa High athletic director Matt Carpenter said, “My understanding is that the county stepped in and recommended they shut everything down and from there it takes time to figure out what needs to be done open back up. You want things to happen instantly, but they just don’t work that way.”
The Beaumont boys’ soccer team is one of the big success stories of the Cougar athletic program’s successful maiden season in the CBL.
Beaumont last week won the first CBL varsity team championship in school history.
The Cougars joined the area’s oldest league in time for the 2020-2021 school year.
It remains unclear what the status is for Beaumont athletic events the rest of the week, based on information from DuSold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.