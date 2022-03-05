BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Beaumont High quarterback Christopher Cooper was awarded for his splendid 2021 season by making the CalHiSports all-state sophomore team.
Cooper completed 269 of 382 passes for 3,610 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.
Cooper also rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
The first-year Beaumont QB was a transfer from Citrus Valley High where he played underclassmen ball.
A pair of Beaumont receivers with impressive stats missed the cut.
Senior Gabriel Nunez caught 137 passes for 1,708 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 60 yards and one score.
Fellow senior Anson Kraut caught 75 passes for 1,194 yards and 11 scores.
Receiver was an especially loaded position throughout the state with the likes of Valley Christian of San Jose wideout Jurrion Dickey only making second team.
The excellence of Cooper, Nunez, and Kraut helped Beaumont to an 8-4 overall record and a third-place finish (3-2) in the Citrus Belt League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.