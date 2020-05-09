Beaumont water polo

Beaumont Boys Water Polo seniors, listed with where they are going in the fall: Brady Nafzgar: Marines; Andrew Tran: University of California, Riverside; Amaad Butt: University of California, Davis; Joshua Doyle: California State University, Fullerton; Kris Cardenas: Navy; Breven Murrill: Machinist at Sorensen Engineering; Paul Lopez: Crafton Hills College; Zach Viola: University of San Francisco; Darian Sanchez: Whittier College. Congratulations Class of 2020!

Most of young men who make up this year's boys water polo team at Beaumont High School have been team mates since freshman year.

They have endured coaching changes, illness and shaved heads, and have done it all together.

They were Mountain Pass League champs for three consecutive years.

