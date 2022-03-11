BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
They came in droves on Sunday morning.
Braving the 55-degree weather, they gathered under palm trees on the corner of Brookside and Grant and waited.
Some wore tights, long-sleeve shirts, and knit caps. Others rocked shorts and race T-shirts.
Many fidgeted in the cold, trying to stay warm.
Jackson Brown’s “Runnin’ on Empty” poured through speakers. That was for those who didn’t eat breakfast.
“OK, two minutes to 10k,” the P.A. announcer said. “Is everyone excited?”
Then they were off. Serious runners. Children. A blind man. A woman with two babies in a stroller. And a German Shepherd.
Such was the scene at the start of the annual A Run Through Redlands.
Annual, that is, except when there’s a worldwide pandemic. But that wasn’t the case this year as the 10k (6.2 miles), 5k (3.1) and half-marathon (13.1) got off without a hitch.
Runners traversed the course that took them along tree-lined city streets, past historic Victorian houses, and by city landmarks.
It was a beautiful day for running — meaning it wasn’t hot. When you’re running 13.1 miles or a fraction thereof, you don’t want the sun beating down on your neck.
Meantime, relatives and friends checked out the booths near the Redlands Bowl where merchants hawked their wares.
Some set up lawn chairs and waited for the runners.
The finish was on Eureka Street between the Contemporary Club and the Redlands Bowl.
Brian Baker of Redlands —a Beaumont High graduate —was the first 10k runner to finish. He was barely winded.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s nice to do an event again. It’s an excellent course. It was challenging in the middle with a tough hill.”
Baker said he’d probably celebrate with a breakfast burrito, perhaps from the nearby Olive Avenue Market. Sounded like a perfect Redlands morning.
The remainder of the pack was a mixed bag.
Some sprinted to the finish.
Others huffed and puffed. One guy yelled something about God. It was all good.
Melinda Driscoll of Colton, 46, was the 10k’s first female finisher.
“I’m tired,” she said. “It’s my first race since 2019. I haven’t been training on hills and there’s one between miles 2 and 3.”
Volunteers handed out medals to finishers passing through the finish shute. One of those hardy souls was Patty Peoples, 65, of Redlands.
“It was the coldest start we’ve ever had,” Peoples said. “I never wear tights and long sleeves, but I did today, and it was perfect.”
The race drew participants from all over San Bernardino County and surrounding counties. One man, Jorge Mario Cano Jaramillo, even came from Colombia.
He finished 13th in the 10k at 47 minutes and 23 seconds. He also had the longest name.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I saw it advertised on the Internet and I love to run. It has a huge history with this being the 29th race, so I had to do it.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.