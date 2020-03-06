On Friday night, the Beaumont High School girls soccer team defeated Charter Oak High School from Covina, 1-0, to win the CIF Championship in division 5.
The Lady Cougars victory earned them the first CIF Championship for any girls program in Beaumont history.
The title is the 6th overall in school history, as the girls soccer team joins teams from 1967 (football), 1988 (basketball), 1989 (baseball), 2011 (water polo) and 2014 (tennis).
The score was tied at 0-0 at halftime.
With approximately 15 minutes elapsed in the 2nd half, Beaumont drew a free kick on a Charter Oak penalty.
From just inside the 40 yard line, junior Kayla Oldenburg squared up a powerful kick headed toward the far post at the Charter Oak goalie's left side.
As she reacted to a potential redirect header from a Beaumont player, the shot skipped past her to find the back of the net.
The Lady Cougars would continue to play stellar defense, lead by their defensive backfield and goalie Nicole Molina, who made several outstanding saves throughout the match.
Beaumont hasd an overall record of 16-9-3 for the year.
Their championship victory earned them another home match Tuesday night at at Cougar Stadium against Rancho Buena Vista from the San Diego section in the first round of the CIF State regional tournament.
Rancho Buena Vista came out strong offensively.
Rancho Buena Vista set up an attack that was hard to defend: a pass to the left corner, as pass inside the box and ot was knocked in.
The score was 0-1 RBV at half-time.
The Cougars were unable to put an attack together in the second half.
RBV scored three more times in the second half.
The lady Cougars lost to Rancho Buena Vista 4-0.
