Last Saturday the Beaumont Cougar girls varsity soccer team advanced to CIF Southern Section championship after eking out a win during their semifinal match against the Raiders of Rowland High School at home.
Beaumont won after a 3-3 tie in regulation when the Cougars achieved victory after scoring a penalty kick.
Before the match, Beaumont was 14-9-3, overall and 4-4-1 in the Mountain Pass League, Southern Section, Division 5.
Rowland High was 14-5-1 overall and 7-2 in league.
Beaumont was eager to get the game going and scored the first goal within the first five minutes.
Sophomore forward Sydney Powell lobbed a nice arcing ball into the net.
Junior forward Kayla Oldenburg scored again for Beaumont shortly thereafter.
Rowland scored shortly thereafter when Beaumont’s keeper left the goal unattended.
The end of the first half belonged to Beaumont with a score of 2-1.
“It was a good half,” said Paige Oldham, trainer for Beaumont’s girls soccer team. “Rowland came out fast and Beaumont came out slow. Overall, the girls kicked the ball well, but they seemed to slow down by the end of the first half.”
She appreciated that “The first goal was kicked in a way that the goalie couldn’t reach it,” and “the second goal was kicked straight in. That was good.”
Beaumont was motivated, but Rowland would not relent that easily.
Seven minutes into the second period Rowland scored again.
Beaumont put another one into the net with a little less than 14 minutes left in the game, off a corner kick from senior forward Hailey Jones.
With two minutes left, Rowland scored their third goal.
The 80-minute regulation game ended with a tie of 3-3.
The clock was reset for 10 minutes — twice — and two overtime sessions occurred with no winner in sight.
As penalty kicks got under way, it was going to be a best out of five, a do or die moment for both teams.
“We’ve been here before,” said Jesus Jimenez, principal for Beaumont, who yelled words of encouragement to his school’s players.
Beaumont’s top five scoring Lady Cougars are Sydney Powell with 18 goals, senior midfielder Chloe Baeza 8, Hailey Jones 6, Corin Jones 4 and Kayla Oldenburg with 3.
It would be the second time that the Cougars won in overtime during the playoffs.
The last overtime win was against San Dimas.
Betsy Jones, the mother of Cougar players senior forward Hailey and sophomore defender Corin Jones, was more than ecstatic about the win.
She was jubilant that her daughter Hailey, who is a senior at Beaumont, would leave high school going to the State Championship.
“The resilient Cougars did it again,” Jones said happily. “It was a fight to end.”
Jones noted that the midfield kept great possession of the ball in the middle of the field and the defense did an amazing job in the back.
“These girls are prepared and determined to take CIF Championship title,” Jones said. “They will stop at nothing to win it.”
Her thoughts resonated with the other parents of Beaumont as they left the stadium.
It will be the first time that the Beaumont Cougar girls varsity soccer team has advanced to the CIF’s Southern Sectional championship in the school’s history, according to Athletic Director Martin DuSold.
This year’s team is under the proud leadership of Coach Julio Reyes.
There will be little time to rest, if any, for the Lady Cougars.
Beaumont High School will host the championship match on Friday, Feb. 28 against Covina’s Charter Oak High School starting at 5 p.m. at the Don Smith Stadium. General admission is $10, students with ID are $5.
Contributing writer Paul Prado is a teacher in San Bernardino. He may be reached at mrpaulprado@yahoo.com.
