Yucaipa High’s unbeaten girls’ track and field team captured the Citrus Belt League (CBL), defeating previously unbeaten Beaumont High School 81-46 on Tuesday, April 18, at home.
The Thunderbirds finished the CBL dual meet season at 5-0, while Beaumont finished alone in second at 4-1.
Yucaipa’s boys team narrowly edged Beaumont’s previously unbeaten boys’ team 66-61 to create a three-way tie and share of the Citrus Belt League dual meet title with Cajon High, with Yucaipa, Beaumont and Cajon all at 4-1.
Thunderbird girls finished first in 10 of the 15 events, getting a lift from the 4x100 meter relay team, which clocked a CBL best of 49.93 to edge the Cougars (50.88).
Mikensi Smith of YHS captured the 100 (12.91), the 200 (26.23) and finished second in the long jump (15 feet, .25 inches) along with her leg on the winning sprint relay team.
Yucaipa’s Isabela Lopez-Davis took both hurdles races, leading a T-Bird sweep in the 100 hurdles in 16.78 and winning the 300 hurdles in 48.64, her best time this season. Chloe Wardlow led a T-Bird sweep of the long jump at 15 feet, 2.75 inches and Audrey Blankenship won the shotput (34 feet 5.25 inches) and the discus (116 feet, 8 inches) for YHS.
Senior Cali Good of Yucaipa took the 3,200-meter in 12:11.36 and finished second in the 800-meter in 2:25.39.
Beaumont was led by Hannah Butterfield’s double in the 1,600-meter (5:23.34) and the 800-meter (2:22.11). The Cougars’ Adriana Hewitt led a 1-2 finish in the 400-meter in 59.64 with Sydney Hansen right behind in 60.50 seconds. Sophia Reyes took the triple jump at 30 feet, 8 inches. Beaumont won the 1,600-meter relay in 4:10.69, a second off its CBL leading time in the event.
BOYS
Yucaipa 66, Beaumont 61
Scott Caricato, Ben Ligenfelter and Malachi Thompson all won two events for Yucaipa as it edged Beaumont by five points to earn a three-way tie for the CBL boys dual meet title at 4-1.
Caricato took the 1,600-meter in 4:33.93 and the 3,200 in 10:10.26. Ligenfelter led Yucaipa sweeps of both the shot put (49 feet, 8 inches) and the discus (season best 162 feet even). Thompson took the long jump at 20 feet, 2.25 inches and the triple jump at a season best 43 feet, 1 inch, then placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Yucaipa captured the 4x100-meter relay in a season-best 43.09 with Tyler Blum, Ethan Rozich, Aidan Englert and Robert Pettiford running the legs. Beaumont finished in 43.78.
Blum later won the 100-meter in 11.43 with Pettiford second in 11.46, then finished second in the 200-meter in 23.16 with Pettiford third in 23.35.
For Beaumont, King Dunlap took the 110-meter hurdles in 16.28, ahead of teammate Daniel Agbelusi’s 16.38. Agbelusi won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 41.05 with the T-Birds’ Englert (43.34) and Pettiford (43.80) trailing.
Elijah Koskey won the 200-meter for Beaumont in 22.95, after winning the 400-meter in 52.19 seconds. Payton Joseph won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, based on fewer misses. Chase Rutherford (2:03.18) and Anthony Ruiz (2:03.19) ran 1-2 in the 800-meter for the Cougars.
Both teams were scheduled to compete on April 25 and April 27 at the CBL prelims and CBL championship meets, respectively, at Yucaipa High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.