Looking very much like the favorite to win the Citrus Belt League for the second consecutive year, the Beaumont High girls’ basketball team rolled last week.
The Cougars walloped visiting Heritage of Menifee 79-29 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Beaumont’s season opener.
Beaumont, following an up-and-down first quarter, blitzed the Patriots 24-6 in the second quarter to blow the game open.
The Cougars led 40-13 at the half.
“I’m feeling pretty confident in this team,” said junior forward Isabella Florence who scored 10 points. “We work well together, and we’ve all known each other for a long time, so we have good chemistry on and off the court.”
Senior guard Janelle Pilao scored nine of her 15 points in the second quarter to lead the Beaumont charge. Sophomore forward Amirah Jones poured in 13 of her 14 points in the third quarter as Beaumont widened its lead.
“We’re trying to break her [Jones] out of her shell and when we do that, it really helps,” Florence said.
Bedeviling Heritage all game was senior point guard Jada Long who led all scorers with 18 points. She missed some shots close to the basket but also made four 3-pointers.
“She’s the one who runs the train,” Beaumont coach Peter Carr said.
Junior forward Kiya Waters contributed eight points for Beaumont and junior center Grace Lee added six.
“I think last year we went in [to the season] kind of blind, not knowing what we were going to look like,” Waters said. “This year we’re more level-headed and ready for our opponents.”
Beaumont seized a 10-0 lead in the early minutes of the game but only led 16-7 after the first quarter.
“It was our first game, and they were a little nervous,” Carr said. “I told them, ‘I don’t know why you’re nervous.’”
Asked what he foresees for his team, Carr said, “I think we should defend our [CBL] title and go deep in the playoffs.”
Sierra Maxwell led Heritage (1-2) with 14 points.
