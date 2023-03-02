The Beaumont High football team has revealed its 2023 schedule, which includes a game in Utah.
The schedule includes five home games and five on the road, beginning with three consecutive home contests.
The Cougars host San Jacinto on Aug. 16, North of Riverside on Aug. 25 and Summit of Fontana on Aug. 31.
Then Beaumont embarks on an adventure — a trek to Dixie High in St. George, Utah on Sept. 5.
“It’s a great schedule,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “We’re excited to go play Dixie. We decided we wanted our kids to experience an out-of-state game so we started putting feelers out there.”
After returning from Utah, Beaumont is at Murrieta Mesa on Sept. 15 and at home against Yucaipa on Sept. 29 to close out the month.
The Cougars open October by playing at Citrus Valley on Oct. 6, are at home against Redlands on Oct. 13, at Redlands East Valley on Oct. 20, and close out the regular season at Cajon of San Bernardino on Oct. 27.
The Cougars went 7-4 last season, losing in the first round of the playoffs, 47-14 to Leuzinger.
