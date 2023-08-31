The Beaumont High football team oozed evenness on Friday, Aug. 25, in a 52-7 victory against JW North of Riverside. The game ended with a running clock.
Christopher Cooper threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the onslaught. The Cougars (2-0) also received stellar performances from the offensive line, running backs Trashawn and Travante James-Reek, and a hard-hitting defense.
“The first drive of the game, it’s a game of inches and we got stopped,” Cooper said. “But then the defense got two stops and we caught fire.”
Cooper distributed TD catches hither and yon. Hector Garcia and Braedon Miller both had at least 50 yards receiving and a pair of scoring catches. Sean Dyer had five grabs for 53 yards and one TD. Cleve Johnson and DJ Littles did not score but accounted for more than 120 yards combined in receiving.
“We’re a lot more mature mentally,” Cooper said of his receivers. “They’ve really stepped it up on the field and they understand the concepts and coverages so that really helps me.”
It didn’t hurt that running back Trashawn James-Reek gouged the Huskies for 101 yards and two TDs. Trashawn’s brother Travante, a sophomore, added four carries for 74 yards.
That took some pressure off Cooper, who also benefited from a stout offensive line.
“I think we just needed to bring it all together,” said Cougar offensive lineman Travis Ashford of a slow Cougar start. “But once we got that train going …”
The offensive line is: Left tackle Ashford, left guard Anthony Moses, center Roman Angulo, right guard Micah Williams and right tackle Jackson Taylor.
“Roman’s only a junior,” Ashford said. “He’s just a dog. No. 77 [Taylor] is from Redlands East Valley.”
Ashford is a smart guy who would love to get a college football scholarship and continue playing but also has a contingency plan.
“I’ll probably become a history teacher,” he said. “I love history. Ever since the fourth grade I studied like the ‘90s and ‘80s and then I just kept going back and back.”
“The ‘80s and ‘90s?” Ashford was asked.
“Well, that’s history too,” he said. “I just love history and I know a lot of random stuff, too.”
Another valuable player is senior defensive end Jaedon Drake, a transfer from Corona Centennial. Drake received the post-game “rock” award from coach Jeff Steinberg for outstanding play.
“If we make a mistake, we just need to make up for it,” said Drake, who made five tackles, caused a fumble and had a sack.
Also pacing the defense were Arta Williams II (four tackles), Christian Cooper (four tackles, including two for loss), and Matthew Casas (four tackles, including one for loss) and Andrew Ruiz (fumble recovery).
Beaumont has outscored two opponents this season by a combined 86-24 and has not committed a turnover.
Steinberg was pleased overall.
“I was happy with the balance on offense and thought the defense did a good job of getting after the quarterback,” he said. “We thought that was the key to slowing them down."
Beaumont was scheduled to host Summit of Fontana on Thursday, Aug. 31 (too late for publication) in a non-league game. That game precedes the Cougars trip to Utah where they play Dixie High of St. George, Utah at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
