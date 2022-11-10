The Beaumont High football season ended unceremoniously, with a 47-14 loss on the road Saturday, Nov. 5, to Leuzinger of Lawndale.
The game was a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoff opener.
The victory moved Leuzinger into the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11, against Notre Dame at Redondo High.
Leuzinger quarterback Will Doherty threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and had two runs of more than 60 yards to pace his team.
Leuzinger also got 187 yards on seven carries by running back Damonte Bias. Bias had a 71-yard touchdown run as his team built a 40-0 lead.
Jacob Blenman had two 3-yard scoring runs for Leuzinger and Brandon Jones had two TD catches while Ethan Harris latched onto a 31-yard TD pass.
Backup quarterback Kevin Martinez also got into the act, scoring on a 9-yard run.
Beaumont (7-4) marched deep into scoring territory several times in the first half but came away empty. The Cougars finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 68-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Cooper and a 54-yard scoring run by senior running back Armando Cuellar.
The victory improved Leuzinger to only 5-6, but its record is deceptive as it has losses to heavyweights Edison, Ayala, Long Beach Poly, Bishop Amat and Mission Viejo.
Beaumont finished fourth in the Citrus Belt League with a 2-3 record. The Cougars got into the playoffs as an at-large team.
