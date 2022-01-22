BY JOHN MURPHY
The Beaumont High girls’ soccer team last week was like an American football team that piles up the yards against its opponent but loses the game.
That is about what happened to the Cougars as they possessed the ball for much of the contest but fell to Yucaipa 2-1.
“We played outstanding,” Beaumont coach Julio Reyes Jr. said. “We performed really well. But in soccer if you miss your opportunities and don’t put them away, this is what happens. We were on their end the whole time and we for sure outshot them. But they’re a good team.”
The loss was the first of the season for Beaumont (11-1-3 overall, 2-1-1 Citrus Belt League). Yucaipa improved to 4-2-2, 3-1-0).
Things started well for Beaumont as Macyn Cornish connected on a free kick at the 15-minute mark.
But Yucaipa tied the game in the 37th minute on a goal from a seemingly impossible angle by Arianna Lehman. Thalia Avalos got the assist.
Lehmann struck again in the 76th minute following an assist from Rian Landavazo.
“Rian was kicking it down the line and she crossed it and it was just me and the goalie and one other girl and I just tapped it in,” Lehmann said.
It was Lehmann’s third goal in two games.
Last week long-time Yucaipa coach Sarai Stamper said she is retiring from coaching at season’s end.
“I started playing soccer at Yucaipa in 1999 and then played for four years at (Cal Baptist University) and then in 2007 came back and started coaching,” she said. “I always wanted to coach and have a legacy and give back. Some of my closest friends are girls that I played with or coached so it’s bittersweet.”
The setback dropped Beaumont into third place behind first-place Citrus Valley (4-0) and second-place Yucaipa.
