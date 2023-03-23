Beaumont High’s girls’ track and field team used its star power and depth Saturday, March 18, to win the Cougar Classic Invitational with 115 points, 62 points ahead of second-place Hemet.
The Cougar boys’ team, led by 3,200-meter champion Eli Rutherford (10:15.08), wound up fourth in that division with 57 points, well behind the winning team from Paloma Valley.
Other Citrus Belt League teams also competed. Redlands East Valley placed sixth, Yucaipa was eighth and Citrus Valley ninth in the boys’ division. In the girls’ division, Redlands placed third with 46 points while Yucaipa was 12th, Redlands East Valley was 15th and Citrus Valley 22nd.
Middle distance star Hannah Butterfield won both the 800-meter (2:18.21) and the 1600-meter (5:27.77), good for 20 points, while her teammate Angie Valenzuela won the 3200-meter in 12:06.20 and finished second in the 1600 in 5:36.15, good for 18 points. Nine Cougars posted top finishes in the meet, including both relay teams.
Other girls division highlights:
• REV’s Catalina Teran won the long jump at 16 feet, 5 inches by eight inches over Redlands’ Stephanie Brittin (15 feet, 9 inches).
• Brittin, the Terriers’ top jumper, won the triple jumper at 32 feet, 2 inches.
• Jaden Bruno of Redlands won the high jump at 5 feet even.
• Yucaipa’s Audrey Blankenship took the shot put at 32 feet, 4 inches.
BOYS
Ben Ligenfelter proved unbeatable in both the shot put and discus. The Yucaipa sophomore heaved the 12-pound ball 48 feet, 11 inches, four feet shy of his best effort this year but good enough Saturday. However, in the discus, Ligenfelter threw a personal best 160 feet, 6 inches, shattering the YHS school record of 154 feet, 10 inches.
Jeremiah Bolanos of Redlands East Valley won the long jump at 20 feet, 3 inches, well shy of his season best of 22 feet, 3 inches. He did not compete in the triple jump where he is ranked No. 1 in the state off his 47 feet, 6 inch effort at the Saddle Up Invitational on March 11.
CBL runners dominated the 800-meter with Beaumont’s Anthony Ruiz and Chase Rutherford finishing third and fourth while Neal Connelly and Kallen Gregg of Redlands were fifth and sixth and Jonah Soria of REV was seventh. Ruiz ran 2:03.85 while Soria completed the run in 2:07.16.
REV QUARTET
Four distance runners from Redlands East Valley High were among a talented field of track athletes at the Trophy Invitational in Laguna Beach on Saturday, March 18.
Frank Rodriguez, a sophomore, finished 13th in his heat of the 3200-meter run in 10:01.81 while Jacob Ladd wound up 16th in the same heat in 10:12.44.
Emmanuel Wallace, a junior, finished 27th in his lead loaded with sub 10-minute runners, posting a time of 10:17.35.
Katie Hornung, a junior, finished 22nd in a heat of the girls 3200 run in 12:07.86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.