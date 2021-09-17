One by one the groups posed with the coveted stagecoach wheel. The defense. The offensive linemen. Coach Jeff Steinberg and his family. A player and a cheerleader.
One couldn’t blame the Beaumont High football team for its elation after a smashing 52-0 victory against rival Banning in the 95th “Battle for the Wheel.”
The victory was Beaumont’s fifth consecutive in the rivalry, second consecutive by 52 points or more (it won 59-0 in 2019) and trimmed Banning’s overall edge in the game to 45-43-7. The rivalry contest is the oldest in Riverside County.
“We were focused this week and practiced hard,” Steinberg said. “I think the tradition and the history of the game meant a lot to our kids.”
Derrick Dial, the former Redlands High coach, is the Beaumont defensive coordinator. His players performed brilliantly, dominating the line of scrimmage against the misfiring Broncos.
The Cougars surrendered precious little on the ground and forced Banning’s option offense into half a dozen lost fumbles.
“The kids were up,” Dial said. “It’s our cross-town rival and they wanted to hit and compete. Our inside linebackers played well.”
That would be Beaumont’s “rock” award-winner Jordan Valencia, a junior; sophomore Vincent Torquato and junior Gage Escandel.
The “rock” is an award the Beaumont coaches give to a steady, impactful player.
“It was great,” said Valencia, clutching the rock. “We had a hard week of preparation and coach Dial’s scouting reports are always spot-on. We were really prepared for the game.”
Said Torquato, “We’ve had a lot of hard days of practice and getting up early in the off-season to lift weights, so it’s nice to see our hard work pay off.”
Departing the home side of the field late was Banning coach John Tyree, the 82-year-old maverick who spent a good chunk of his career at Miller High. Tyree was the coach at Miller immediately preceding Steinberg. This game was the first meeting for the duo.
“We had two freshmen on the offensive line and one at fullback,” Tyree said. “It was COVID stuff. But we also didn’t execute, and that’s a real concern.”
Asked what he’d say to his players to keep their spirits up after a game in which his team trailed by 52 points at halftime, Tyree said. “That’s a trade secret. Do you want to come in and help me?”
The game began well for Banning as quarterback/defensive back Salomon Nicolas intercepted a deflected pass on Beaumont’s second play from scrimmage.
But Banning’s offense went nowhere, including an incomplete pass thrown on fourth down. Four plays later Beaumont was in the end zone on a 22-yard Armando Cuellar touchdown run.
Cuellar scored three TDs and rushed for 55 yards.
Banning fumbled on its next possession (a common theme in the first half) and the Cougars took over on the Bronco 30. It took Beaumont just two plays to cover that distance, the second of which was a 14-yard scoring pass from quarterback Christopher Cooper to Gabriel Nunez.
The Cougars added their final score of the first quarter with 3:14 left on a Cooper-to-Anson Kraut 21-yard pass. Kraut took the pass seven yards upfield, slipped a tackle, and then sped to the end zone.
The score was now 22-0 and Banning was not going to rally from that.
Just to make sure, Beaumont’s Solomon German caught a medium-range pass from Cooper near the Banning goal line, ran a Bronco defender over Bo Jackson style, and then strutted a bit after scoring.
The rout was on.
“It was horrible,” Tyree said. “Do you think we were intimidated? This is what they call in the fire business a ground-up restoration. Our blocking and defense were horrible.”
Still, there’s reason for optimism for Banning.
This week the Broncos get some players back who missed the Beaumont game due to COVID-19 protocols and they will meet a less formidable opponent in Yucca Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
“There’s nowhere to go but up,” said Tyree, who complimented the courage of freshman fullback Devin Whatley and two frosh O-linemen.
Cooper threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.
Beaumont’s Nunez caught seven passes for 130 yards and one TD. Also for the Cougars, Kraut caught six passes for 86 yards and two TDs and German latched onto three passes for 62 yards and one score.
Defensively, Beaumont was even more impressive.
Valencia had eight tackles, including two for loss and recovered a fumble. Torquato made five tackles and Escandel had five tackles including two for loss.
Other Beaumont defensive standouts included: Jimmy Dominguez with six tackles including a quarterback sack and an interception; Tayven Anderson with a sack and Kevin Palacios with six tackles, including three for loss.
Beaumont (4-0) hosts San Jacinto (3-1) in an intriguing non-league game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
