Beaumont dominates All-CBL softball

Champion Beaumont landed the Pitcher of the Year and four players on the All-Citrus Belt League softball first team. Three Cougars made the second team.
Freshman Cambria Salmon was named the Pitcher of the Year, while Citrus Valley’s Stanford-bound senior Ella Nadeau is the Most Valuable Player.
Nadeau hit .582 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in and was a deft fielder.
Salmon hit .491 with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in. She had a 1.13 earned run average in the pitching circle, striking out 183 batters and walking 14 in 105 innings. She allowed just 58 hits.
“Cambria was a unanimous (selection),” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said. “I believe she earned that. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”
Making the first team for Beaumont besides Salmon were senior Alyssa Warrick, junior Jasmine Placencia, senior Priscilla Mora and junior Jillian Vasquez.
Placencia hit .443 and had 14 RBI and pitched 29 innings with a 1.21 earned run average. Mora hit .448 and had four home runs and 25 RBI. Warrick hit .340. Vasquez hit .278 with four home runs and 18 RBI. Earning All-CBL second team from Beaumont were senior Irene Martin, sophomore Leah Mays and senior KayLee Vasquez.
Nabbing honorable mention from the Cougars was senior Madison Navarette.
“It was a great year for our team in the CBL and I’m happy for our seniors going to college,” Fuimaono said. “I’m so proud of all of them.”
Beaumont seniors moving on to play in college are: Kalia Franklin (Georgian Court University in New Jersey), Martin (Morgan State University in Maryland), Mora (Friends University in Kansas), Jillian Vasquez (Hope International University in California), Audri Ortiz (Bloomfield College in New Jersey), Navarette (Dominican College in New York) and Warrick (Grand Canyon University in Arizona).
Here is the complete All-CBL team:
Most Valuable Player – Ella Nadeau, Citrus Valley, senior
Most Valuable Pitcher – Cambria Salmon, Beaumont, freshman First team
Alyssa Warrick, Beaumont, senior; Jasmine Placencia, Beaumont, junior; Priscilla Mora, Beaumont, senior; Jillian Vasquez, Beaumont, junior; Mika Lee, Citrus Valley, senior; Malie Noda, Citrus Valley, sophomore; Anessa Jimenez, Citrus Valley, junior; Emily Gonzalez, Yucaipa, junior; Emma Martinez, Yucaipa, junior; Kylie Johnson, Redlands East Valley, senior; Mackenzie San Pedro, REV, senior; Lindsay Cabral, Redlands, senior; Kimberly Rodas, Cajon, junior.
Second team
Irene Martin, Beaumont, senior; Leah Mays, Beaumont, sophomore; KayLee Vasquez, Beaumont, senior; Jaelin Haynes, Citrus Valley, junior; Taylor Petty, Citrus Valley, sophomore; Sofia Di Carlo, Citrus Valley, senior; Lauren Bishop, Citrus Valley, junior; Aneesa Arredondo, Yucaipa, senior; Saige Alexander, Yucaipa, junior; Ivy Walker, REV, freshman; Amanda Waymire, REV, freshman; Jacey Leyvas, Redlands, senior; Karina Carbajal, Cajon, senior; Kailicianna Calder, Cajon, junior.
Honorable mention
Madison Navarette, Beaumont, senior; Kailey Sullivan, Citrus Valley, junior; Kaelyn Loncharich, Yucaipa, senior; Rosalinda Ramirez, REV, junior; Vanessa Flores, Cajon, junior; Jaedyn Lincoln, Redlands, sophomore.
