War of the Wheel 2022

Photo by Tim Hilliard

Beaumont High School are the Wheel winners this year.

On the scoreboard, it was total domination as Beaumont won the War of the Wheel for a third year in a row last Friday.

See our story in the Sept. 16 issue of the Record Gazette.

Citrus Valley, Yucaipa, Redlands win big

Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.

Bulldogs drop opener to George Fox

Running back Andrew Kellstrom scored from two yards three minutes into the game and quarterback Myles Herrera tallied from two 4 ½ minutes later. Ta-da. The University of Redlands football team led George Fox University of Oregon by two touchdowns.

Bulldogs hope to reload in hurry

The University of Redlands football team placed first in the preseason Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference coaches’ poll. But the trick is to finish first at season’s end, as the Bulldogs did last season.