On the scoreboard, it was total domination as Beaumont won the War of the Wheel for a third year in a row last Friday.
See our story in the Sept. 16 issue of the Record Gazette.
On the scoreboard, it was total domination as Beaumont won the War of the Wheel for a third year in a row last Friday.
Red Simmons officiated several basketball games involving John Wooden.
The Beaumont High football team overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Summit of Fontana 34-23. The game was played Friday, Sept. 2, in Fontana.
Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.
Running back Andrew Kellstrom scored from two yards three minutes into the game and quarterback Myles Herrera tallied from two 4 ½ minutes later. Ta-da. The University of Redlands football team led George Fox University of Oregon by two touchdowns.
The University of Redlands football team placed first in the preseason Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference coaches’ poll. But the trick is to finish first at season’s end, as the Bulldogs did last season.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.