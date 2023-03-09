The Beaumont High track and field team had a triangular meet with Shadow Hills and Palm Desert.
The Beaumont girls fell to Shadow Hills 128-110 and defeated Palm Desert 161-66. The Cougar boys defeated Shadow Hills 167-87 and took down Palm Desert 178-76.
In the boys’ meet, Eli Rutherford won the 1,600 meters in 4:50.73.
Eli Koskey won the 100 meters in 11.41 and the 200 in 22.99.
Anthony Ruiz won the 800 in 2:14.32.
Antonio Mendoza-Lopez won the 3,200 in 11:14.41.
Dylan Bledsoe won the triple jump in 40-9.
Beaumont won the 400 girls’ relay in 52.13.
Adriana Hewitt captured the 400 meters in 60.98.
Lauren Hughes won the 100 in 13.66.
Kaitlyn Adsit won the triple jump in 28-6.
Redlands falls in NCAA tourney
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team fell to Hardin-Simmons 77-66 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The NCAA appearance was the first in program history for Redlands. The team finished the season with a 19-8 record.
Aliyah Anderson led Redlands with 13 points, Colbi Zorich had seven points and eight rebounds, and Hannah Jerrier had six points and seven rebounds.
T-Birds defeat Redlands
Yucaipa High’s baseball team defeated host Redlands 3-1 to open the Citrus Belt League season. Josh Hickey took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Noah Reimer got the save, pitching 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Hajun Jang, Daniel Arambula and Luke Scherrer had runs batted in.
Eagles fourth
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ swim team finished in fourth place in the 12-team San Joaquin meet. The 200 free relay team of Scott Redick, Noah Carter, Logan Reddick and Ethan Hekman finished first.
ACA wins meet
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ swim team finished first in the 12-team San Joaquin meet. Bethany Han won the 200 IM and the 100 fly. Juliette Early won the 200 free. The relay team of Han, Early, Abby Cervantez and Kailyn Collette won the 200 medley.
Eagles defeat Yucaipa
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ tennis team defeated Yucaipa in a non-league match. Matthew Han won all his singles matches for ACA.
ACA sweeps Beaumont
The Arrowhead Christian Academy boys’ volleyball team defeated Beaumont 3-0. The scores were 27-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Blackhawks rout Hillcrest
The Citrus Valley High baseball team defeated Hillcrest of Riverside 21-3. Ivan Rodriguez led the Blackhawks with three hits and three runs batted in in three at-bats. Keenen Nadeau had two hits and two RBI, and Marc Di Carlo Jr. had two hits and one RBI.
REV loses to Whittier Christian
The Redlands East Valley softball team fell to Whittier Christian 6-3. Amanda Waymire, Jadah Nordby, Abigail Baldwin and Vivian Vidriesca had one hit each for REV.
Yucaipa edges Chino Hills
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Chino Hills 10-9. Rylee Esber had three hits and three RBI and Kaylanie Rodriguez had two hits and three RBI to lead Yucaipa. Kindel Johnson contributed one hit and two RBI.
