YUCAIPA — Pleasant, 70-degree temperatures awaited Citrus Belt League track and field competitors for the league championship meet Thursday, May 27 at Yucaipa High.
But Redlands East Valley’s lanky middle-distance runner, Simon Opsahl was white hot as he broke the CBL title meet record in the 800 with a time of 1:54.30. The old record of 1:54.73 was set in 2005 by Rialto’s Buddy Rogers.
Opsahl, running virtually alone, pumped his arms after he finished in an uncharacteristic display of emotion, then accepted the congratulations of teammates.
He also won the 1,600 meters in 4:17.06, bettering the CBL meet record of 4:18.55 set by his brother, Elias Opsahl, in 2018.
“I’m a little tired – it’s been a rough week,” Opsahl said. “I had four (Advanced Placement) tests this week, but it’s all over now. I feel pretty great. I got two (personal records) and that will give me confidence.”
Opsahl led REV to a third-place finish behind champion Cajon (187 points) and second place Yucaipa (121) in the boys’ competition.
On the girls’ side, Yucaipa roared to victory with 326 points, followed by Redlands (109) and Citrus Valley (57).
Seth Johnson led the Cajon boys’ triumph by winning four events, including nabbing a personal record (14.33) in the 110 hurdles.
Brooke Dalgity and twins Eryn and Jordyn Burke led the Yucaipa girls.
Eryn won the 400 meters in 57.18 and the 200 in 25.12 and Dalgity captured the 100 in 12.50 with Jordyn Burke second in 12.64. Jordyn Burke won the 300 hurdles in 45.74.
“I feel good – it wasn’t my (personal record), but I just wanted to win,” Dalgity said of her 100-meter victory.
Also, the Burke sisters and Dalgity teamed with Elizabeth Betten to win the 400-meter relay in 47.60 and the 1,600-meter relay in 3:55.96.
Yucaipa’s Taylor Becker won the 1,600 meters in 5:21.93 and her teammate Clarissa Clark (5:24.99) was second.
The Thunderbirds’ Elizabeth Eichinger captured the 100 hurdles in 17.01 and teammate Rylie Bloomfield (17.07) was second.
Yucaipa’s aptly named Cali Good won the 800 in 2:23.05 and Citrus Valley freshman Hailie Lomeli (2:24.85) was second.
Cassidy Jarish of Yucaipa won the girls’ 3,200 in 11:37.69 and teammate Kaitlyn Townsend (11:39.31) was second, while Citrus Valley’s Gabriela Romero (11:53.13) was third.
REV’s Corey Ford made a gutsy bid to win the boys’ 400 meters but tumbled to the track near the end and finished third in 51.74.
Cajon’s Sebastian Galvan won the race in 51.67 and Yucaipa’s JD Shaw was second in 51.70.
Ford lay on the track for several seconds before Beaumont’s fifth-place Matteo Brey helped him up in a nice display of sportsmanship.
“I leaned too far at the end,” said Ford, who scraped his arm in two places and was tended to afterward. “My legs were tired but I just went for it.”
Redlands East Valley’s Liam Mapes crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 in 9:25.01 with teammate Matt Hornung (9:40.36) second. Citrus Valley’s Jake Caliva (10:06.32) placed third.
Redlands’ Bianca Garibay shook off an injury to win the girls’ long jump with a leap of 14-11 ½. Yucaipa’s Hailey Hudgens (14-10) was second.
“I think I did my best,” a smiling Garibay said. “I injured my back two weeks ago against Citrus Valley when I landed wrong, but I pushed through it. I’m proud of what I did.”
Redlands picked up another first place in the girls’ triple jump as Stephanie Brittin won with a mark of 34-10. Terrier teammates Kathryn Thompson (34-9) and Garibay (32-6) were second and third, respectively.
Beaumont’s Noah Dunker captured the boys’ triple jump with a mark of 41-10. Louie Sandoval III was second for Yucaipa with 41-4 and
Yucaipa’s Ryan Burgess third at 40-7 ½.
Yucaipa’s Timberlie Miller won the girls’ high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Cajon’s Johnson captured the boys’ high jump at 6-4, but Beaumont’s Dunker took second, also at 6-4, and his Cougar teammate Caden Stines was third at 5-10.
“I was feeling bouncy – pretty good,” Dunker said. “I tied my (personal record).”
Beaumont also got a third from Lawrence Eastland in the 800 meters in 2:02.20.
“I could have run faster,” Eastland said. “My goal was to run under two (minutes) but I went out too slow on the first lap.”
Madilyn Winter of the Redlands girls won the shot put with a heave of 32-1 and Yucaipa’s Riley Napolitan was second at 31-1 ½.
Beaumont’s Matrit Coe was second in the boys’ shot put with a heave of 41-6, behind Cajon’s Philander Lee (43-11).
Yucaipa’s Audrey Blankenship took the girls’ discus with a heave of 103-8. Redlands’ Madilyn Winter (89-7) was second and Yucaipa’s Napolitan (84) third.
“I’m excited,” said Blankenship, a sophomore. “This is my first year.
I’ve only been throwing for a month and a half. My friend, Riley Napolitan, got me to come out.”
Yucaipa’s Jose Fierro took the boys’ discus at 138-2 ½ and his teammate, Ryan Emig, was second at 116-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.