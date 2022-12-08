The Beaumont High basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t catch up last week in a 75-65 loss to Temescal Canyon.
The Cougars’ loss came Thursday, Dec. 2, in the consolation round of the Beaumont Tip-Off Classic.
Beaumont trailed 18-8 after one quarter and 42-26 at halftime.
“I think our four losses have come against some pretty good teams and I think that will help us in the long term,” Beaumont coach Jon Florence said. “But against those teams we’ve started off kind of slow and in the end we’ve come up a little short. It’s good for us though because we’re trying to get ready for the [Citrus Belt League] and it will be really competitive this year.”
The Cougars could not stop senior 6-foot-8 center Trevor Clark who scored 28 points. Nathan Cruz complimented Clark’s performance with 12 points of his own. Thomas Siroky had 10 points, and Koa Apana contributed eight.
Said Florence of Clark, “We don’t have a guy with that size, so that kind of hurt us. But somewhere down the road we’re going to use what we learned from this game to do something better.”
Temescal Canyon put Beaumont in a serious hole at 50-26 by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. The run included Clark’s second dunk and a 3-pointer by Apana.
Beaumont kept chipping away at the lead and made some headway, but there was no catching the Titans (5-3).
Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 26 points, Reuben Hutubessy chipped in with 12 points and Vince Tracy Capuras contributed 11.
“You want to be on the winning side of these types of games,” Florence said. “But to get better you have to play teams that are going to compete and work hard. Right now, I think the make-up of our team needs to be a little more mentally tough.”
Beaumont is still building. The Cougars went 0-12 during the 2020-21 COVID-19-shortened season and 12-14 last season. This year’s team only has three seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.