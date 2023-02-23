Beaumont boys basketball loses

Vince Capuras’s grandfather, Bobo, died in December. The Beaumont High basketball guard traveled with his family to the Philippines for the funeral.
When Capuras returned after a month’s absence, he was rusty.
“That was the first time I lost someone that was really close to me,” Capuras said after Beaumont’s 58-36 win last week against Esperanza in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA quarterfinals. “I think about him when I step on the court – it’s family over anything.”
Capuras said he was not up to speed upon his return.
“My first game back, I played like two minutes and then it was back to the bench,” he said. “My legs were exhausted but you’ve got to keep going.”
Capuras was in fine form on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when he led Beaumont scorers with 17 points, including scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s not really about me,” Capuras said. “I just love my teammates and we just have to keep going.”
Unfortunately for the Cougars, their season ended on Friday, Feb. 17, against host Valencia, a 65-51 loss. The defeat in the section semifinals ended the Cougars’ season.
Both Beaumont and Esperanza took a while to get untracked in the quarterfinals as Beaumont led 17-14 at the half. Esperanza passed the ball well but missed too many easy shots.
The Cougars’ press got to the Aztecs early in the second half. Leading 19-16, Beaumont scored eight straight points including two consecutive lay-ins by Capuras, one off a steal.
Beaumont took a 34-18 lead into the fourth quarter and then rode Capuras, Payton Joseph (10 points for the game), Josiah Morgan (eight points), and Damon Potter and Adrian Farias (seven apiece) to victory.
Cougars’ coach Jon Florence thought it was important to exploit the home-court advantage.
“At halftime it was pretty low-scoring and I challenged them to get [the fans] on our side,” Florence said. “We needed a hustle play, or a charge or an and-1 or something to get us going. Every little thing really matters.”
Florence was pleased with the offensive balance that saw five players score seven points or more.
“It’s always a different guy stepping up,” Florence said. “For us it’s always been about the team and how can we have everyone contribute, whether they’re scoring or not. I was always a team player when I played. I wasn’t always the biggest guy or the most athletic or the best shooter, but I was pretty good at setting screens and diving for the ball and playing good defense.”
Florence said his coach at Cal State San Bernardino, Larry Reynolds, helped instill that one-for-all mentality.
Jaxson LaGraffe scored 17 points for Esperanza, but no other player reached double figures.
The victory sent Beaumont to the semifinals for the first time under Florence. The Cougars finished 23-9 overall and won the school’s first Citrus Belt League title. It captured a section title in 1988 under outgoing athletic director Martin DuSold.
