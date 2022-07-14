Baseball ability runs in the family of Beaumont’s Eli Martinez. So it’s no surprise Martinez excels on the diamond.
Recently Martinez took a big stride in his baseball career. He was named to the USA Baseball 12U national team. He is one of six Southern Californians on the squad.
The team competes in the World Cup in Taiwan beginning on July 29. The event ends Aug. 7. Before that, the boys train in Stockton July 19-23 before flying directly to Taiwan.
“He is a special talent,” national team manager RJ Farrell of Orange Lutheran High said. “He can play first and third as well as pitch. He can hit the ball with authority to all fields. He should be a middle-of-the-lineup-type bat through his career.”
Martinez also impresses Farrell on the mound.
“His fastball is firm with late life, and he can land secondary pitches in all counts,” Farrell said. “He’s a really good makeup/character kid. We were really impressed with him on and off the field during the selection process.”
None of this should come as too much of a surprise. Martinez’s father, Tony Martinez, is the baseball coach at Heritage High of Menifee. His brother, Josh Martinez, is a senior baseball player at Heritage High who is committed to play at Cal State Northridge in 2024.
The 12-year-old also has a cousin who was drafted by a major league team and another who played at Oregon State University.
Martinez, a seventh grader at San Jacinto Valley Academy in San Jacinto (his mother Heidi teaches there), recently played in a USA Baseball tournament. Thirty-six players from that tourney were asked to try out for the team. Then 18 players from the 36 were chosen to represent the United States.
The World Cup promises to be thrilling for a pre-teen boy who has never been outside the United States.
“I’m excited,” the 5-foot-9 Martinez said. “I have family in Taiwan. My mom his half Chinese.”
The U.S. team opens tourney play against the Czech Republic. The United States has a world-best three titles in the event, having won the last three.
Martinez has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and played for the Menifee Heat. He has a 4.0 grade point average and, surprise, hopes to play professional baseball.
