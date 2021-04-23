Beaumont, Banning win finales

The Beaumont High football team wrapped up its 2021 season by defeating visiting Redlands East Valley 26-0 on Saturday, April 17.
Anson Kraut began the scoring in the first quarter for the Cougars (3-2) by catching a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Cruz.
David Williams increased the Beaumont lead in the second quarter with a 4-yard scoring run.
Cruz scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter as Beaumont began to pull away.
Then Justin Huck added a 31-yard field goal.
Sevith Kraut, brother of Justin, capped a fine defensive effort for Beaumont in the fourth quarter by tackling the REV quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
Cruz completed 20 of 31 for 243 yards.
Gabriel Nunez caught nine passes for 86 yards and Kraut latched onto four passed for 80 yards.
The Cougars added 94 yards on the ground.
Beaumont, in its first season in the Citrus Belt League, finished in a three-way tie for second with Yucaipa and Citrus Valley, two games behind league champion Cajon.
“I feel great,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “I felt like every week we had a shot to win the game and that our players rose to the level of play in the CBL. And our senior leadership was outstanding.”
Banning defeats La Quinta
The Banning High completed its season with a 21-14 victory on Thursday, April 15 against visiting Westminster La Quinta.
Lavar Jones scored on a 65-yard run to put the Broncos (1-2) in the lead with four minutes left.
The victory was new coach Pete Smolin’s first at Banning.
Banning led 14-6 on the strength of a 70-yard Shawn Jackson interception return for a touchdown and a 36-yard TD reception by James Christian from Rocky Hartley.
La Quinta tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion before Jones’ winning dash.
“I feel really good,” Smolin said. “We had a short time to get the staff together and get the players cleared to play and the equipment organized. We didn’t have a full-time athletic director or football coach for a year and so to get it all put together and to establish a program was a challenge. Pat Cullen-Carroll was our interim AD and he did a lot to help make it happen.”
Final interviews for the AD job were scheduled for Monday, April 19, Smolin said.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com .
