The Beaumont and Yucaipa high school softball teams tied for the Citrus Belt League title after an eventful final week.
It came down to the final game for Beaumont as it needed to defeat Cajon to tie for the championship. The Cougars did that, defeating Cajon 2-0.
Pitcher Cambria Salmon hurled a three-hitter and struck out 13 while walking nobody against Cajon. Salmon and Lilianna Valdivia led the Cougars with two hits apiece. Jasmine Placencia also had a hit for Beaumont.
Beaumont scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Salmon singled with one out. Then Placencia also singled. With two out, a pair of infield errors brought in both runs.
Beaumont began the week by defeating Yucaipa 2-1 on Monday, April 25. But then the Cougars stumbled, losing 1-0 to Citrus Valley on Wednesday, April 27.
Salmon threw a three-hitter against Yucaipa and struck out six while walking nobody. Keali Huss-Cochran led the Cougars with three hits and Salmon had two hits and both runs batted in.
Emma Martinez, Emily Gonzalez and Delaney Saugstad all had hits for Yucaipa. Kaylanie Rodriguez pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed two hits and no runs while striking out six and walking one.
Following Yucaipa’s loss to Beaumont on Monday, the Thunderbirds defeated Redlands East Valley 8-1 on Wednesday, April 27, to stay in title contention.
Cajon opened the week with a 6-1 victory against REV and a 15-1 romp against Redlands but couldn’t prevail against Beaumont to claim a co-title.
Final CBL standings: Beaumont 8-2, 22-4; Yucaipa 6-2, 18-8-1; Cajon 7-3, 19-6; Citrus Valley 5-5, 11-14; Redlands East Valley 1-9, 3-15; Redlands 1-9, 9-16.
