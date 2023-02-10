Three Barrios siblings wrestled for championships last week and all were victorious. In baseball, that’s called batting .1000.
“Oh my God, it’s the most amazing feeling in the world. I’m on Cloud 9,” said Ricardo Barrios Sr., patriarch of the family. “I’m the proudest father ever.”
It happened at the Citrus Belt League championships on Friday, Feb. 3, at Redlands East Valley High.
Ricardo Barrios Jr. (195 pounds), Ryan Barrios (170), and Hailey Barrios (235) all nabbed titles for Citrus Valley High.
Suddenly, all of the broken furniture and smashed possessions at home from the frequent roughhousing, seems worth it.
“There’s never a dull moment in our household,” said Ryan, who defeated a Cajon wrestler by two points.
“We have a door missing and a broken couch,” said Monique Barrios, mother of the three champions and a paraprofessional at Citrus Valley. “Somebody got thrown onto the couch. But it’s a great feeling. I’m super proud as a mom. Everything I do in life is for them.”
That includes the special menu items she makes for the brood when they are “cutting weight” (losing weight). Favorites are chicken fajitas and steak and vegetables.
“I’m proud of all three of us, especially Hailey because she’s only a freshman,” Ryan said. “It’s a great accomplishment and an amazing opportunity.”
Hailey pinned a wrestler from Cajon High of San Bernardino at 1:56 of the first round in the title match. She posed with her two older brothers for a photo after the match.
“I’m so excited,” Hailey said. “I was nervous at first, but excited because I won.”
Hailey said wrestling makes her more confident and gets her out of her comfort zone. She was also a team manager for the football team and hopes to play softball.
Ricardo Jr., known as “Ricky,” won his match over a Yucaipa wrestler 4-3 in sudden-death overtime.
“It was the best feeling,” Ricardo Jr. said. “If you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us.”
Ricardo Jr. was a starting inside linebacker as a junior for the football team.
Ricardo Sr. posted the triple-accomplishment on social media and said the entries are racking up “likes.” He also said that, despite the trio’s rough-and-ready reputation, they are nice kids.
“We’re a good Christian family that goes to church,” he said. “The kids are well-mannered. We’ve always gotten compliments on them, even when they were little, and we took them to restaurants.
As for the couch, the door, and maybe a lamp or two, they can be replaced.
