The Banning High football team closed out its season by defeating Desert Mirage 23-0.
Quarterback Marquis Vaughn passed for 19 yards and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown for Banning (3-7 overall, 3-4 Desert Valley League). Kadence Tamez rushed 16 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. Miguel Carrasco chipped in with six carries for 44 yards.
Banning finished fifth in the DVL after winning its final two games.
Defensively, William Sanchez led the way with nine tackles, Kamar Grandberry had seven tackles, and Tamez and De-Jon McNair had four tackles apiece. Conan Tamez chipped in with three tackles.
McNair had two sacks for Banning. Saloman Nicolas intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Diego Ceballos kicked a field goal and made two PATs for the Broncos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.