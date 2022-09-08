Banning committed six turnovers and lost its season opener 60-12 to host Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley. The game was played on Friday, Aug. 26.
Canyon Springs had slightly more than 200 yards of offense but took advantage of three fumbles returned for touchdowns and an interception that was also returned for a score.
“We played bonehead football,” Banning coach John Tyree said. “We have six good players and a lot of rookies. We’re mostly a sophomore team.”
Banning also had difficulty holding on to the ball in its option offense last season.
“We weren’t disciplined enough to run it,” Tyree said.
Banning scored on a 65-yard pass from Marquise Vaughan to Salomon Nicolas. The Broncos added another touchdown on a 60-yard interception return by Vaughan.
Banning was scheduled to play its second game on Thursday, Sept. 1, (too late for publication) against West Valley of Moreno Valley.
