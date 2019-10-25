Banning football reigns supreme over Desert Hot Springs

As loud pulsating music resonated through the air, at Banning High School’s Homecoming football game against the Golden Eagles of Desert Hot Springs; fans on both sides of the field appeared anxious as to who would prove to be victorious.
In the end, the Broncos (4-4, 4-1) reigned supreme, during their home conference game, with a score of 12-6, over the Golden Eagles (1-7, 1-4).
Coming into the game, the Banning Broncos were 3-4, overall. In league play, the Broncos were 3-1.
The Golden Eagles had a standing of 1-6 overall. They were 1-3 in League play.
The Golden Eagles came on strong in the first quarter and scored with less than a minute to play.
The game was wrought with penalties that could have given both teams more points on the board.
DHS’s fullback and defensive end Dylan Johnson made it difficult for the Broncos to get traction on the field. He almost recovered a fumble on the Broncos 27-yard line, with a little more than 11 minutes left in the second quarter.
Johnson was on full tilt, for the Golden Eagles, as he aggressively sought out his targets.
Not to be outdone, Banning’s defensive line made it almost impossible for the Golden Eagles to capitalize on any opportunities to advance to the end zone.
With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Banning’s wide-receiver Altraze Anderson busted his way into the end-zone, giving the Broncos their first touchdown.
The Bronco offensive line provided excellent coverage that allowed Anderson to evade four Golden Eagle defenders, as he ran in the touchdown.
The Broncos opted for a two-point conversion play, but it was stopped short by the Golden Eagles defensive line.
With the score 6 to 6, the outcome could have gone either way.
Banning’s Cory Ruth recovered a fumble, with nine minutes and change left in the third quarter.
Near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Banning’s Altraze Anderson scored, again, for the Bronco’s, with 10:23 left in the game.
Anderson’s 15-plus yard run would prove to be the winning touchdown, for the Broncos.
Anderson ran through a gauntlet of Golden Eagle defenders, dodging and twisting his way to cross and score.
“We came out slow, tonight,” said Bronco running back and outside linebacker Cory Ruth.
“At halftime, we went over some things, made a few adjustments and fixed what we could, and we played to our best abilities.”
Ruth felt that the defensive line played “okay”, in the first half.
“In the second half, they picked it up,” said Ruth.
“It was the defense that changed the outcome of the game.
“The score was tied at halftime, then we picked it up and took the lead.
“We didn’t let them score after that, and that was a big plus for us.”
“We played hard, but some plays didn’t go our way,” said Banning’s head coach Qua’sand Lewis, after his Broncos beat the Golden Eagles of DHS.
Lewis liked the energy and the effort that they showed in the second half.
The Broncos played with fewer players, but Lewis was pleased with the outcome.
“Our defensive line did a good job,” said Lewis.
“They played lights out.”
Offensively, Lewis had to use his third string quarterback.
His two other quarterbacks are out due to injuries.
Despite being short-handed in players, Lewis was proud of how they performed.
“I just want to make sure that our players are getting better, each and every day,” said Lewis.
“We’re on a three-game winning streak, so I’m happy about that. We’re back to 500, which is good.
“We showed a lot of perseverance tonight.
“I was pleased with the team’s mental state during the game, after being short-handed.”
Lewis told his players that they owed him two turnovers during half-time.
“They got those two turnovers, and I’m sure that they’ll be happy about that.
“We got the win, and we’ll take it.
“We have a lot of work to do, and we’ll get back to the drawing board tomorrow.”
