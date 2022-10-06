The Banning High football team won its first game, defeating Desert Hot Springs 14-12 in a Desert Valley League game on Friday, Sept. 29.
The Broncos (1-5 overall, 1-2 in DVL) took a 7-0 lead on Saloman Nicolas’ 50-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Grandberry.
Banning increased the lead to 14-0 on a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kadence Tamez.
Desert Hot Springs scored a rushing touchdown with five minutes left in the game. DHS went for a 2-point conversion but failed.
DHS closed to within 14-12 with under a minute left in the game and again went for a 2-point conversion. Again, it missed and Banning came away with the victory.
Tamez rushed for 77 yards on eight carries and had two interceptions.
“We’re rocking along,” Banning coach John Tyree said. “We have five seniors and two juniors, so it’s rough sledding. But all the teams we’ve lost to have winning records and none of the teams we have left have winning records.”
Tyree complimented the play of freshmen Moises Zavala and Xavier Diaz. Six of Banning’s defensive starters are freshmen or sophomores.
