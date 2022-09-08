The Banning High football team fell to West Valley of Moreno Valley 41-12 in a nonleague game. The contest was Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Broncos scored all their points in the fourth quarter. Marquis Vaughan completed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Granberry and Saloman Nicolas returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
“We played great football, but we had about 100 yards in penalties,” Banning coach John Tyree said. “But we knocked off the turnovers, so that was good. We’re getting better.”
West Valley dominated the middle of the game, scoring four second-quarter touchdowns and adding two scores in the third quarter.
“We got tired,” Tyree said. “There’s only 21 of us and we’re playing a school of 4,000.”
Banning (0-2) is at Beaumont at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Battle for the Wheel rivalry game, the oldest football rivalry in Riverside County.
