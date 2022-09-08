The Banning High football team fell to West Valley of Moreno Valley 41-12 in a nonleague game. The contest was Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Broncos scored all their points in the fourth quarter. Marquis Vaughan completed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Granberry and Saloman Nicolas returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.

“We played great football, but we had about 100 yards in penalties,” Banning coach John Tyree said. “But we knocked off the turnovers, so that was good. We’re getting better.”

West Valley dominated the middle of the game, scoring four second-quarter touchdowns and adding two scores in the third quarter.

“We got tired,” Tyree said. “There’s only 21 of us and we’re playing a school of 4,000.”

Banning (0-2) is at Beaumont at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Battle for the Wheel rivalry game, the oldest football rivalry in Riverside County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Citrus Valley, Yucaipa, Redlands win big

Citrus Valley, Yucaipa, Redlands win big

Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.

Bulldogs drop opener to George Fox

Bulldogs drop opener to George Fox

Running back Andrew Kellstrom scored from two yards three minutes into the game and quarterback Myles Herrera tallied from two 4 ½ minutes later. Ta-da. The University of Redlands football team led George Fox University of Oregon by two touchdowns.

Bulldogs hope to reload in hurry

Bulldogs hope to reload in hurry

The University of Redlands football team placed first in the preseason Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference coaches’ poll. But the trick is to finish first at season’s end, as the Bulldogs did last season.

'You've got mail'

'You've got mail'

We get cards and letters here at Press Row headquarters. Or more accurately, emails and boxes of stuff.