The Banning High softball team downed Twentynine Palms 11-3.
Nichelle Wayman and Alexzandria Roosevelt had three hits each for Banning. Eva Leivas, Nicelle Soriano and Jayleen Rojas had two hits each. Soriano drove in three runs and Wayman and Rojas knocked in two runs apiece.
Isabel Munoz pitched all seven innings and yielded six hits and three runs (two earned). She struck out eight and walked five.
Redlands beats Patriot
The Redlands High baseball team defeated Patriot of Riverside 8-1.
Fernando Valdez had three hits and Ethan Olivares and Jonathan Bermudez two hits apiece for Redlands. Adam Jimenez pitched a complete game and yielded no earned runs.
Beaumont blanks Blackhawks
Cambria Salmon pitched a two hitter as the Beaumont High softball team beat Citrus Valley 3-0. Salmon struck out 10 and walked nobody. She also knocked in a run with a base hit.
Leah Mays had two hits for Beaumont and Jayde Pagdilao, Reese Medina, Keali Huss-Cochran and Lili Valdivia had one hit each. Medina drove in two runs.
Jenna Stevens and Nevaeh Martin had hits for Citrus Valley. Taylor Petty yielded seven hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out three and walking one.
REV downs Redlands
The Redlands East Valley baseball team defeated Redlands 5-1. Ryan Halamicek, Tyler Albanese, Korbin Fickett, Cameron Leaney and Daniel Summers all had a hit for REV. Halamicek earned the pitching victory.
Blackhawks lose
The Citrus Valley baseball team fell to Cajon of San Bernardino 2-0.
Marc Di Carlo and Marcus Moyer each had two hits for the Blackhawks. Jacob Jacome had one hit.
Bulldog tennis wins
The University of Redlands men’s tennis team defeated California Lutheran 6-3.
The Bulldog doubles teams of Stefan Hester-Jack Mattox (8-6) and Nils Plutat- and Bryce Keim (8-6) earned victories.
During singles, Redlands got wins from Mattox (6-2, 6-1), Plutat (6-1, 6-1), Keim (6-3, 6-4), and Donovan Lilov (6-2, 4-6, 10-6).
REV defeats Sultans
The Redlands East Valley High softball team defeated Sultana of Hesperia 15-5. Amanda Waymire had three hits and two RBI and Alaena Martinez had three hits and three RBI to lead REV. Grace Twente, Vivian Vidriesca and Jadah Nordby each had two hits for REV.
Terriers down Yucaipa
The Yucaipa High softball team lost to Redlands 11-6. Mikayla Mendoza had three hits for Redlands and Ava Forteza, Reilly Haynes and Shayla Figueroa had two hits each.
Makenna Pettey, Rylee Esber and Hailey Altenhof had two hits each for Yucaipa.
T-Birds lose
The Yucaipa High baseball team fell to Granada Hills Charter 5-3. Isaiah Walz and Wes Hickey had two hits each for Yucaipa. Raymond Garcia pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and yielded one hit and one run while striking out four and walking none.
Redlands downs Bowdoin
The University of Redlands women’s tennis team defeated Bowdoin 5-4.
Redlands High grad Kendall Bolock from Yucaipa won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1. Kiana Brady at No. 3 singles won 6-2, 6-2. Liv Rockwood won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2.
Redlands got doubles wins from Brady and Christine O’Brien 8-3 and Bolock and Olivia Rockwood 8-6.
