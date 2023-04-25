Banning captures league title

The Banning High baseball team secured its first Desert Valley League title since 2016, defeating visiting Desert Hot Springs 5-3 on Monday, April 24.
Desert Hot Springs led 2-1 in the fifth inning when Nate Cardiel scored the game-winning runs with a bases-loaded double.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Banning coach Scooter Harris said. “We’ve given the school something to cheer about and be proud of.”
Harris, a third-year coach, is a Banning High Class of 2009 graduate. He has no assistant coaches.
The Broncos (14-2 overall, 11-2 Desert Valley League) have been led by catcher John Lara III, pitcher/third baseman Marquis Vaughn-Stewart, pitcher Joseph Clark, shortstop Sebastian Osornio and second baseman Cody Gutierrez.
The team opened the season with a seven-game winning streak before losing 7-3 to Yucca Valley. Its only other loss was to Coachella Valley, 4-3. The Broncos have also beaten both of those teams in league.
Banning has been especially outstanding at home, winning every game.
Banning has one league game left – Thursday, April 27 against Desert Hot Springs – and then begins the playoffs.
“We’ve made the playoffs before but haven’t gone too far,” Harris said. “Hopefully we can go far this season.”
