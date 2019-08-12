Banning Broncos are fundamentally ready for season

The Broncos, Banning High School’s varsity football team is nearly ready for their upcoming 2019 season.
With less than three weeks left until their season opener against Shadow Hills High School, the team spent its evenings running drills and practicing plays.
“We practice game ready. Everything is game scenario,” says Coach Qua’sand Lewis Jr., referring to the way he runs his team’s practices. “We have to keep grinding every day.”
Higher temperatures earlier in the week didn’t stop the team from running their workouts on the field.
They just moved practices to later in the evening and worked harder.
Coach Qua’sand ran the young men through their paces working with them on the fundamentals of football.
Qua’sand is a strong advocate of perfecting the basics.
“We are big on fundamentals,” he says as making sure the team lined up single file on the sideline.
According to the coach, the team took too many penalties last season because they were not paying attention to basics.
Many of the returning upper-classmen took it to heart and have been helping to tighten up the ranks on the team.
“I want to get the guys ready to play next year,” says Lamese Patterson, a senior who plays wide receiver and safety. “We need to leave a legacy.”
Coach Lewis, affectionately known as “Coach Q,” will be leaning heavy on his returning players to carry the team through the season.
Several of his young men are stepping and leading the team through their own examples of dedication and hard work.
One of those whose work ethic is to be exemplified on the field is Cortalian Ruth Jr., a junior playing receiver and other specialty positions as needed.
“I want to prepare myself for the next level,” Ruth says of his expectations he has placed on himself for this season.
Leading the charge on the field will be sophomore quarterback, Richard Hartley.
Despite being one of the younger starters, he is leading his team with the quiet confidence of a seasoned athlete.
Throughout practice, Hartley called out plays and made sure his men were the positions they were supposed to be in.
None of them balked at his corrections.
The team has worked hard this summer in preparing for this upcoming season.
Conditioning training throughout the summer months has proven to give the team endurance allowing them to practice a solid, non-stop, two and-a-half hours.
They appear to have everything in place to push for league title and maybe even go to state finals.
“We have a long way to go, but we are getting there,” Coach Lewis says. “We have a good team, a good group of guys.”
