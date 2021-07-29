BY JOHN MURPHY
Jacob Serrano moves nimbly in the ring as “Zoom,” a hit tune from Dr. Dre and LL Cool J thumps in the background.
“I got my mind made up, come on; get in, get into it. Let it ride, tonight’s the night, yeah.”
The Banning High grad is dressed simply in black shoes, black shorts and a black T-shirt, like one of his favorites, Mike Tyson.
The young boxers training at Rise Above Boxing Academy on San Gorgonio Avenue pause to watch.
Jab, jab, jab … come the punches with Serrano’s right hand. Then POW!
He delivers a left to the mid-section of his opponent, the kind that crumpled foes in his only two professional fights.
“He’s got the material of a champion,” said Juan West, a former All-Navy boxer and retired software engineer who trains Serrano. “If he gets hit, he comes back twice as hard. He has that die-hard, never-give-up spirit.”
West says the left-handed Serrano throws the same type of heavy punches as Roberto Duran, but also reminds him of a famous southpaw, Marvin Hagler.
“He’s not the fastest, but he’s strong and that will go a long way,” West said.
Serrano, 20, hopes so. He has big dreams but has an atypical background for a boxer.
Seated in a folding chair outside the gym before he trained on this night, Serrano spoke of his unusual path.
“I didn’t start boxing at 4 or 5 and I’m not an Olympian and I don’t have an outstanding amateur record or a great name,” he said. “But I have the work ethic to get a name. I don’t care about money or fame — I just want to hold a championship belt.”
So Serrano trains.
Six rounds on the heavy bag.
Six rounds of jumping rope.
Six rounds of the speed bag.
Six rounds of pad work.
And the sparring.
All performed inside the cauldron of heat and sweat that is the aptly named Rise Above academy.
If there is anything Serrano seeks to do, it is to rise above.
“Boxing is like life,” the young welterweight said. “There are going to be tough times, but you have to push through them. If you get knocked off your feet, you have to get back up. You can’t ever give up. Once you quit, you’ll always be a quitter.”
Most boxers hail from humble if not impoverished beginnings.
But Serrano lacks the troubled background of a Tyson who pummeled children for making fun of his high-pitched voice and lisp; nor that of Rocky Graziano, the brawler from the streets of New York who spent years of his youth in reform school, jail, and Catholic protectories.
The Banning boxer comes from a nice, two-parent family (Jeff and Stephanie) and has a 9-year-old brother, Maxx, who plays baseball and basketball.
The 20-year-old even ranked 10th in his class with a 4.0 grade point average at Banning High School and played baseball and wrestled.
He now studies business management at UC-Riverside and works at the Under Armour store at Cabazon.
“I’d like to be a promoter or manage fighters or own my own gym someday,” Serrano said. “But not until I finish boxing.”
Ah, boxing. Owner of a middling 9-8 record as an amateur, Serrano has won his only two pro fights, both in Mexico, by knockout in less than one minute each. It’s not a long resume, but it’s a start.
He dreams of someday fighting at the MGM in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden.
So he forges ahead with his training which also includes running near the airport and up Flag Hill with his dog Tank.
Deeply religious (he’s Christian) and disciplined, Serrano shrugs off his relative lack of experience and keeps his eyes on the prize, almost to a fault.
“I don’t want to hang out with friends who are going to be a bad influence or who are just going to lay around and play video games,” he said. “And I don’t want a girlfriend right now — they’re dream killers. I’m not ready to settle down and get comfortable.”
The boxer’s mother, Stephanie, has understandably mixed feelings about her son’s brutal quest and singlemindedness.
“My first instinct was to be not too excited,” said Stephanie, a Sultana High grad like her husband. “But I know he loves it and I have to support him. He’s kind of shy and doesn’t really have the personality of a fighter, but he just loves boxing.”
