Next week, the Banning boys’ basketball team will compete in the CIF Southern Section Boys’ Basketball Championship Division 5A against Trinity Classical Academy.
What made it possible?
The Broncos defeated the Lions of Cathedral City 51-39.
It was a hard-fought run that catapulted the Broncos and Coach Cory Cornelius into the position that they are in today.
In a previous interview, Bronco Espinoza commented that there were many that doubted the talent of the Banning team.
The Broncos took every game like any other game. They were out for the win.
Now they are at the championship.
“Both teams know each other very well,” said Banning Coach Cory Cornelius.
“There’s a bit of a rivalry. They beat us earlier in the year. They took a picture at our center court and used it as their default picture. We didn’t like that, so we beat them here in their home court. If we take care of business and play hard, we should be ok,” Cornelius said.
Ok they were.
Stampeding the court from the start the Broncos scored twice in the first 30 seconds.
Playing tight defense Banning ended the first period with a score of 17-11.
When a substitution call was made the teams resumed their attack on the floor with intensity and determination.
The Broncos and the Lions seemed nervous at first.
Each team appeared to be taking shots that they might not have taken in other games.
There was an anxious feel in the gym.
The Lions were adept to tipping the passes from the Broncos to their players.
Banning did not let up on their man-to-man coverage.
Banning held a five-point lead at the half with Banning at 27 to 22 for Cathedral City.
During the time outs, the spectators for both teams would go berserk with chants and barbs.
The Broncos would scramble to cover and prevent the Lions from getting a basket.
In this elimination game every pass counted.
Every block counted.
Every foul counted.
Every free-throw counted.
With less than five minutes left to play in the game, the Broncos amassed a decent lead. The score was 44-35.
Even with a nine-point advantage the Broncos were relentless.
They pounded the court stealing the ball and took it in the other direction.
The clock ticked away its seconds and the Banning Broncos roared to victory with a score of 51-39.
“It was a battle. We were a little bit nervous at first,” said Bronco Richard Espinoza. “We were able to get out of our heads and execute. I think I was able to control the game well on the offense.”
After the first quarter, it was evident that the Broncos offense was in control and not stopping.
Espinoza commented that the Broncos like to score first. It gives them a positive momentum for the rest of the game.
“It was an off day shooting inside,” said Banning’s Aaron Scott.
“The guys were great. They hustled for the ball. They got rebounds. They pulled it out.
Scott believes that the Lions were hungry for a victory.
The Broncos beat them by 40 points during their last encounter.
“The diversity of players that we have is what turned it around for us,” said Scott. “We have guys that can drive inside and score. We’ve got players that can shoot.”
This will be the first and last chance that Scott can participate in a CIF Championship during high school.
“This is my first time going to CIF Championship,” said Scott. “I am ecstatic. I don’t have the words to express how happy I am.
He knows their work is not finished, “I’m happy, but I know what has to be done,” he said.
Scott had kind words for Coach Cornelius.
“Our coach makes sure that we are ready to play and that we are calm in the moment and that we know what we have to do,” said Scott. “When he knows our strengths, he will put us in a position to succeed.”
Scott also complimented the assistant coaches. “It takes a village.”
Simeon Callender also praised Coach Cornelius for their success.
“Coach Cornelius has done a great job with the players this year,” said Callender. “The team was destined to be in the championship, and we are glad that they will be there.”
But Cornelius says their success is in large part to the team’s heart.
“These kids have heart. They’ve come through a lot this season. They have heart,” said Cornelius.
The Broncos played 32 games with 20 wins.
The championship game will be played at a neutral site on Saturday Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.
It will be held at Godinez Fundamental High School.
The address is 3002 Centennial Road in Santa Ana.
