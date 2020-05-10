Banning basketball

Photo by Lisa Helmuth

Members of this year's Banning Boys Varsity Basketball Team, celebrate success.

Banning High School’s boys basketball team achieved a few postseason honors, announced in March and presented by LA84 Foundation.

Among distinctions are Player of the Year senior Richard Espinoza, and All-CIF Southern Section selection senior Samuel Scott, as well as Cory Cornelius, who was has been named Coach of the Year for Division 5A.

Banning basketball

Photo by Lisa Helmuth

At center, Coach of the Year Cory Cornelius.

“We are proud of all players and coaches that shaped this team into the championship team that they are,” said Principal Matt Valdivia, as part an announcement. “Our school, our district and our city salute you.”

