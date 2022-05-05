Registration is now open for the Pass Area AYSO fall soccer, which runs from August through November. To register or for more information, visit passareaayso.org.

Registration is open to residents of Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, Calimesa and Cherry Valley.

Registration will close on June 30, with a $20 early bird discount available until May 31.

Signup costs are $160 for 6U and up and $120 for playground and schoolyard. The 16U and 19U signees will be waitlisted until a full roster and certified coach is secured.

There is also a sibling discount, $10 for every additional player.

