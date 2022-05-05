The Beaumont High baseball team was named as the CIF-Southern Section large-school academic champions.
The Beaumont-based nonprofit Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. welcomed featured guest speaker, former NFL Washington Redskins Outside Linebacker MarKus R. White during the grand finale of the free online four-part series, “Know That There Is Hope.”
Three at a time they ascended the podium at Beaumont High to receive their awards.
The Beaumont and Yucaipa high school softball teams tied for the Citrus Belt League title after an eventful final week.
Outside of a steady wind, it was a splendid night for track and field at Beaumont High – cool and no oppressive heat to drain the athletes.
The individual school winners for the Ken Hubbs Award have been selected. The committee picked the winners at a meeting on Monday, May 2, at San Bernardino High.
Yucaipa High senior baseball star Jacob Reimer was named the Citrus Belt League most valuable player for the second consecutive year.
