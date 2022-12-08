The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 58-43 to win the SoCal Classic.
Aliyah Rosete scored 21 points to lead the Eagles.
Bulldogs rally past Whittier
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Whittier 87-78.
Nathaniel Johnson led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Chozen Amadi contributed 18 points and six rebounds and Neil Owens scored 17 points and added four rebounds and two steals. Also for Redlands, Khyree Armstead had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds with three steals.
Redlands downs Occidental
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Occidental 64-46. The Bulldogs were led by Alyssa Downs with 27 points and nine rebounds.
Hannah Jerrier chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Redlands, which won its fourth consecutive game.
Yucaipa wins opener
The Yucaipa High boys’ soccer team won its season opener, 1-0 against Chaparral of Temecula.
T-Birds split four games
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team went 2-2 in games played last week.
The Thunderbirds lost to San Juan Hills 66-38 and Woodbridge 53-27 and defeated Canyon of Anaheim 62-27 and Downey 38-34.
T-Birds win first game
The Yucaipa girls’ soccer team won its season opener 1-0 against Chaparral of Temecula.
Yucaipa falls to Temescal Canyon
The Yucaipa High basketball team closed out play in the Beaumont Tip-Off Classic by losing 60-53 to Temescal Canyon.
Nathan Hernandez scored 24 points and had nine rebounds. Adam Cano contributed 18 points with five rebounds and five assists for Yucaipa (5-2).
Reporting scores
Coaches or team representatives may report scores and statistical highlights to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. It is also a good idea to report scores and stats to MaxPreps.com and to Tweet results and highlights.
Walker to Phillies
Former Yucaipa High baseball star Taijuan Walker has signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched last season for the New York Mets.
Walker was recently inducted into the Yucaipa High sports Hall of Fame.
Phillips nominated
Redlands East Valley High grad Jaelan Phillips is the Miami Dolphins’ nominee for National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year. He is one of 28 nominees for the honor, with each team nominating one. The league award honors and recognizes one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community through service and philanthropy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.