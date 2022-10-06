The Arrowhead Christian Academy football team defeated Trinity Classical Academy 48-32. The victory improved the Eagles to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the Mesquite League.
Connor Thulliez and Mason Lackey excelled for the Eagles.
Thulliez completed 10 of 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in his first game of the season.
ACA downs Aquinas
The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ volleyball team swept Aquinas 3-0. The scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-7.
The victory improved ACA to 13-5 overall and 4-1 in league.
Tolstova leads Terriers
The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team edged Cajon of San Bernardino 3-2 in Citrus Belt League play. The Terriers won the deciding fifth set 15-8.
Julia Tolstova had 32 kills for the Terriers (18-6 overall, 6-0 in league). The Terriers, as of late last week, were ranked 14th in the Southern Section in Division 3.
Henson honored
Redlands High athletic trainer Jessica Henson picked up a nice plaudit late last month.
Henson raked in a CIF-Southern Section Champions for Character Award.
T-Bird players transfer
Yucaipa High baseball players Owen and Gavin Egan have transferred to Aquinas High in San Bernardino. Owen, a senior, is a UCLA commit. Gavin is a sophomore.
Yucaipa defeats Beaumont
The Yucaipa High girls’ volleyball team defeated Beaumont 3-2 last week in Citrus Belt League play. The Thunderbirds won the final set 18-16.
T-Birds down Wildcats
The Redlands East Valley High girls’ volleyball team fell to Yucaipa 3-1. The scores were 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.
Zaryah Bernard led REV with nine kills and Devi’arre Lucas and Christine Muller had seven kills each. Bernard had two blocks and 17 digs to also help pace the Wildcats. Lucas added 16 digs and Isabella Espinoza had 12 and Muller 10. Muller also had 14 assists.
REV polo team wins
The Redlands East Valley boys’ water polo team defeated Yucaipa 10-7.
MaxPreps lists Yucaipa at 10-7 overall and REV at 2-4. The match was the Citrus Belt League opener for both teams.
The Redlands High boys’ water polo team defeated Cajon of San Bernardino 19-4. The match was the CBL opener for both teams.
The victory improved Redlands to 3-6.
Redlands blanks Poets
The University of Redlands women’s soccer team defeated Whittier 2-0. Natalie Turiace and Sabrina Semmere had goals.
The victory improved Redlands to 4-5 overall, 4-2 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Reporting results
Coaches or team representatives may report their results and boost their athletes by relaying statistical highlights to sports editor John Murphy at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. It also helps to tweet results and include stat stars.
