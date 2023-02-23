Three area boys’ wrestlers excelled at the CIF-Masters wrestling meet at Palm Springs High. Their efforts send them to the CIF-State meet in Bakersfield, the apex of California prep wrestling.
Ten wrestlers in each weight class (the top five in each bracket) made the state meet at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Area wrestlers were led by Yucaipa’s Diego Costa who made a bracket final and finished second at 182 pounds.
Redlands East Valley’s Ricardo Ponce (120 pounds) and Yucaipa’s Keith Ramirez (195) won fifth-place bracket matches to earn state berths.
RODRIGUEZ QUALIFIES
Yucaipa High’s Addrie Rodriguez qualified for the CIF-State girls’ wrestling meet by finishing fourth in the Blue bracket of the 160-pound division at the CIF-Masters meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Palm Springs High.
Like the boys’ meet, the girls’ meet came with a new format this year. Four wrestlers apiece from two brackets in each weight class advance to the state meet.
This week’s state meet is at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
