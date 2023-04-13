Yucaipa High and Cajon of San Bernardino split in Citrus Belt League (CBL) track and field action on Tuesday, April 4.
Meantime, Beaumont boys and girls swept Redlands and Citrus Valley swept Redlands East Valley.
The Yucaipa boys fell to Cajon 74-53. Cajon is now 3-0 and Yucaipa 2-1. In other boys’ action, Beaumont moved to 3-0 by defeating Redlands 78-49 and Citrus Valley moved to 2-1 by topping REV 96-27.
In Cajon’s win over Yucaipa, the Cowboys won 11 of the 16 events, led by a distance double by Vicente Quiroz (4:32.12 in the 1,600-meter and 2:05.84 in the 800-meter.) Keith Cotlage won the triple jump at 41-3, won the 400-meter in 52.01, finished second in the long jump at 22-4 and ran a leg on Cajon’s 4x100-meter relay team that won in 42.33 seconds.
Ian Beauregard won both hurdles races for Cajon while senior sprinter JeyQuan Smith took the 200-meter in 21.88 seconds and won the long jump in a season best effort of 22-8.
Yucaipa’s Ben Ligenfelter took both weight events — 53 feet 3 inches in the shot put and 148 feet 11inches in the discus to lead a Thunderbirds sweep of that event.
Anthony Ruiz’s distance double (4:39.05 in the 1,600 and 2:07.16 in the 800) helped propel Beaumont to its victory over Redlands. All-CIF-Southern Section basketball player Payton Joseph won the high jump at 5-10 and Roman Diaz of the Cougars doubled in the shot put (37-11) and discus (116-9).
For Redlands, sprinter Julien Scarborough won three events (10.95 in the 100-meter, 22.61 in the 200, 21-3 in the long jump and anchored the 4x100-meter relay team to victory in 43.24 seconds.
Citrus Valley boys won 12 of 16 events to beat Redlands East Valley. Mateo Saldana won the 400 and 800-meter races. Jayden Bowens doubled in the 100-meter (11.29) and the 200-meter (23.27). Michael Counce won the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches. Ethan Romero won the 3,200-meter in 9:53.47 to beat rival Emmanuel Wallace of REV, timed in 10:08.71.
Mokeni Rave won the discus for REV at 121 feet, 8 inches and Javier Uribe secured the triple jump for REV.
The Yucaipa girls moved to 2-1 by defeating Cajon 79-32. In other girls’ meets, Beaumont moved to 3-0 by topping Redlands 84-43 and Citrus Valley improved to 2-1 by downing REV 69-58.
Yucaipa captured both relays, winning the 400-meter relay in 50.50 and the 1,600-meter relay in 4:30.38. Mikensi Smith won both sprints in 12.69 and 26.06 and anchored the 4x100-relay team to victory. Cali Good took the 3,200-meter in 11:48.03.
For Cajon, Kailea Satterwhite took both the shot put (35-5) and the discus (117-5). Kierstin Marpaung won the 100 hurdles (16.33), the high jump (4-6) and the triple jump (31-6). Layla Campbell won the long jump at 16-6.
Angie Valenzuela led Beaumont girls to a sweep in the 1,600-meter in 5:30.32 while Adrian Hewitt led a Cougars sweep of the 400 with a 59.39 clocking, just ahead of teammate Hannah Butterfield (59.99). Lauren Hughes led a Beaumont sweep of the 100-meter in 12.97. Gabriella Vasquez led a Beaumont High sweep of the 800-meter in 2:30.20. Sydney Hansen led a Beaumont sweep of the 200-meter in 27.07.
Redlands girls were led by SuRiah Williams who won the shot put at 36-9 and the discus at 109-5. Alexandra Martinez of RHS won the high jump at 4-10 and Stephanie Brittin doubled in the long jump at 15-0 and the triple jump at 33-6.
In the closest dual meet of the day, REV gave Citrus Valley all it could handle before succumbing by nine points. REV won nine of the 16 events, led by the Teran sisters (Catalina and Astrid) who ran legs on the Wildcats 4x100-relay team that won in 50.87 seconds.
Catalina won the 100-meter in 12.94 and took the long jump at 16 feet 7.25 inches. Astrid won the 200-meter in 27.39. Meghan Walker on the 1,600-meter in 5:36.59 for REV. REV swept the shot put led by Ariana Herrera and Sophia Blaustein prevailed in the discus.
Citrus Valley’s Hailie Lomeli won the 3,200-meter in 11:52.27 while Jessica Doty won the triple jump at 31-7 and Isabella Bravo on the 800-meter. Ava Lopez took the 400-meter in 1:02.99.
CBL ATHLETES PLACE
A contingent of CBL athletes competed at the Arcadia Invitational last weekend and some of them earned Top 10 finishes.
One team, Yucaipa High School’s 1,600-meter relay team of Brooke Ramirez, Isabela Lopez-Davis, Cali Good and Mikensi Smith finished 19th overall, but their time of 4:09.33 was their best of the season and ranked No. 2 in the CBL behind Beaumont’s 4:09.01.
Su’Riah Williams of Redlands High finished sixth in the shot put at 37-3.
Jeremiah Bolanos of Redlands East Valley placed sixth in the long jump at 21-7 while Julien Scarborough of Redlands wound up 11th at 20-9 ½.
Bolanos competed in the talent-laden invitational triple jump on Saturday night and posted a mark of 44-4 ½ on his last try but it was not enough to make the Top 10. He has been No. 1 in the state at 47-6 in recent weeks.
Yucaipa’s Ben Ligenfelter, the CBL leader in both the shot put and discus, finished fourth in the shot at 53-4 and was 12th in the invitational discus at 155-8, five feet shy of his best 2023 mark.
Cajon High was well represented at the meet. The Cowboys’ 400-meter relay team, competing in the invitational event on Saturday night, took fourth place in a season best 41.98 on the strength of legs by Ian Beauregard, Keith Cotlage, Brayden Austin and JeyQuan Smith.
Vicente Quiroz Jr. of Cajon, despite a 35th place finish in the 800-meter, did take over the lead in the CBL in that event, clocking 1:56.66, two seconds ahead of Mateo Saldana of Citrus Valley. REV’s Wallace was tied in 2:00.61 (48th place).
Also on Saturday, Cajon’s 800-meter relay team of Austin, Cotlage, Beauregard and Smith finished third in 1:27.23.
Citrus Valley’s 3,200-meter relay team composed of Ontiveros, Ethan Romero, Diego Caldera and Saldana finished 14th in 8:15.05 on Friday night.
REV’s Wallace competed in the boys’ mile run on Friday night, finishing in 4:33.31.
BUTTERFIELD, BLACKHAWKS SHINE
Hannah Butterfield of Beaumont High won the girls’ 800-meter run while Citrus Valley High’s Chris Ontiveros, Alegra Caldera and Isabella Bravo won their races on Saturday, April 8, at the Irvine High School Distance Carnival.
Butterfield, the CBL leader in the 800, won in 2:22.30, four seconds off her best time in 2023 (2:18.21).
Citrus Valley’s Ontiveros won the boys’ 1,600-meter run in 4:26.60, five seconds off the CBL’s best of 2023 set by Redlands East Valley’s Emmanuel Wallace (4:21.11)
Citrus Valley’s Hailie Lomeli finished second in her girls’ 1,600-meter run but her time of 5:13.97 is the best in the CBL this year.
Six Blackhawks runners competed in the frosh-soph division and were successful as well.
Caldera won the frosh-soph 1,600 in 5:34.08 while teammate Hailey Rout was third in 5:38.70. Bravo captured the frosh-soph 800 in 2:22.31, placing her among the Top 3 in the CBL to date. Rout was third in 2:27.09 and Caldera was fifth in 2:30.84
Diego Caldera won the boys’ frosh-soph 1,600 in 4:30.16.
